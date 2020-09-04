Menu
Property

Yamba’s Big Oyster ready for auction

Adam Hourigan
4th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
The former site of Gorman's Big Oyster restaurant in Yamba will be auctioned this Saturday.

A place that holds strong memories for people who lived in or visited Yamba during the late part of last century, selling agent Daniel Kelly of Ray White Yamba said he was happy with the level of interest shown from people keen to take the property into its next chapter in life.

 

 

"While nothing is guaranteed we believe that we're in a good position to see the property sold on Saturday," he said.

"There's been interest in it from near and far, and the nature of the site means that everyone has their own ideas that required some further research."

Mr Kelly said the site's zoning meant it was one of the more flexible Yamba had to offer.

"There has been a mixed bag, but the common (use) slated to us is of a venue of some sort - a restaurant or a bar," he said.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see it go that way, and it would be good to see something like that back there again."

Mr Kelly said while he encouraged genuine bidders to attend the auction, he requested for spectators not to attend to assist with following COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

"We will have an online streaming link that people can contact the (Ray White Yamba) office for and watch from home," he said.

Mr Kelly said the market had remained strong in the area, surprising many who predicted gloom at the start of the pandemic.

"There's not much coming up for sale, which presents a really good opportunity for those looking to sell," he said.

"But the market has held up very well."

