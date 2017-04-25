Yamba's biggest Anzac Day turnout in years

THE sun shone brightly on a packed crowd, while waves crashed on the shore below, at Yamba's annual Anzac Day day service.

Yamba RSL Sub-Branch president John Mansfield said the service at the Main Beach cenotaph were the largest he's seen in years.

"I haven't seen a dawn service that big either,” he said.

When asked why he thought that was, Mr Mansfield put it down to a resurgence through younger generations, and ongoing conflicts across the world.

"Afghanistan is our longest-running war,” he said.

"We've got guys who have been there for 10 years. Vietnam wasn't that long, Iraq wasn't that long, Borneo, Korea, even the first and second world wars weren't that long, and yet we've got people still over there.

"Admittedly our losses aren't that great, but our veteran's losses are as just as bad if not worse.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Mansfield added that Anzac Day was not one to glorify war.

"It is our day to remember with affection the courage of the people, the value of mateship that was forged by those original Anzacs, to honour the dead and to acknowledge those who suffer still from war,” he said.

"We do not celebrate victory, nor do we glorify war. We celebrate the human spirit, the spirit of the Anzac.”