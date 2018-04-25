Yamba's dawn pays tribute to a lifetime of service

Bill Baxter, the last Korean war veteran left in the Yamba RSL sub-branch watches the sun rise after the Yamba Anzac Day dawn service.

Adam Hourigan

AS the sun peeked out from the horizon on the Yamba coastline after the conclusion of the Yamba Anzac Day dawn service, local veteran Bill Baxter couldn't be prouder.

"What a wonderful day, and a wonderful turnout," he says, motioning to the crowd that surrounded the hilltop cenotaph.

Mr Baxter grew up in Yamba, and is the last surviving Korean War veteran in the Yamba RSL sub-branch, though his service did not end there.

"I was 12 months in Korea, two years in Malaya and 12 months in Vietnam," he said.

"I was only just legal to join, I was 18 when I joined in 1949 ,and got out in 1980."

Mr Baxter served his time as a rifleman with the rank of warrant officer, and his army career took him all over the country, before retiring back to Yamba.

He was one of hundreds who turned out to commemorate Anzac Day, with the story of the Australian taking of Villers-Bretonneux on its 100th anniversary a feature of the ceremony.

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph before a special salute by the Yamba Surf Club, whose rowers raised their oars out to sea during the playing of the Last Post.