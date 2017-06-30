Yamba's defibrillator heart start

Yamba Rotary president Vic Doe and secretary Mick Angelo with some of the defibrillators that will be installed around Yamba.

IF YOU are one of more than 30,000 who will have a cardiac arrest in Australia this year, your chances of survival stand at 9%.

However, if a defibrillator is used within the first five minutes, that survival rate raises to 80%.

Having heard of three cases in Yamba over the past few months where people had collapsed at either the Yamba Golf Club or Bowling Club, and were successfully kept alive by their defibrillator, the Yamba Rotary Club was compelled to try to get as many defibrillators into the community as possible.

"We wanted to identify where the defibrillators are, so that council can put signs up on the roundabout to show them," president Vic Doe said.

"As we were walked around we realised that there are no defibrillators in Yamba available 24 hours - they are all locked up inside businesses."

So, in combination with the Yamba business community, the Rotary Club has helped fund the installation for four new defibrillator machines that wil be available at all times in Yamba.

"We approached the businesses, and there'll be one outside Yamba/Iluka Real Estate, one outside Elders Real Estate, one at Andrew Harris engineering in the industrial area, and one outside the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre that can be accessed 24 hours a day," Mr Doe said.

The defibrillators are completely automatic, and require only one button push to be used, with a voice guiding the user through the entire procedure.

"They'll also be monitored and alarmed, and they cannot be used for any other puprose, so they're useless to steal," Mr Doe said.

"As a service project for Yamba, we wanted to improve our chances for people to survive and the best way is to get as many of these as we can."

Mr Doe said that after this installation they were hoping to add more around town, the first to be a machine installed between Turners and Whiting Beach.