Yamba's last land by the water

IT MAY be one of the last canal developments in the state, and it's almost definitely your last chance to build your dream home right on the water in Yamba.

Clarence Property has put its new canal development Yamba Quays to the market, and managing director Peter Fahey already 25 of the 42 blocks in stage one have sold.

"And 18 of them have gone to locals," he said.

"We really haven't done a lot of marketing outside the area. We're selling to people who want to build their own home, some are renters wanting their own place, others are selling their place to be here.

"We're happy at the moment to satisfy the local demand."

The full development consists of 135 blocks, with an average size between 750-800 sq m.

Yamba Quays promotion video: Promotional video for the newly released Yamba Quays estate

Originally owned by an earthmoving family from Woodburn who performed the initial works, Clarence Property have taken over the partially developed land and are taking them to market.

"The developments are approved.. the sewer is already in - it's partially developed and we're just finishing it off," Mr Fahey said.

"We've completing a development to bring land to an area that's been starved for land, and that's had no real large subdivision for 15 years."

With the majority of the blocks with water frontag from either the canal, or the river Mr Fahey said they were a unique opportunity.

There are a few stray canal blocks in Port, and a few in Forster, but as far as a new development, there's no estate anywhere like this left.

For those looking to make the move, Mr Fahey said that work was progressing well to complete the amenities.

"We should have our bit done by the third quarter, so people should be able to start building befor the end of the year."

Mr Fahey said that part of the plans for the development included parks and recreation areas.

For more information, visit www.yambaquays.com.au

