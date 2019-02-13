Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial view of Yamba Quays estate.
An aerial view of Yamba Quays estate.
Property

Yamba's last land by the water

Adam Hourigan
by
13th Feb 2019 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY be one of the last canal developments in the state, and it's almost definitely your last chance to build your dream home right on the water in Yamba.

Clarence Property has put its new canal development Yamba Quays to the market, and managing director Peter Fahey already 25 of the 42 blocks in stage one have sold.

"And 18 of them have gone to locals," he said.

"We really haven't done a lot of marketing outside the area. We're selling to people who want to build their own home, some are renters wanting their own place, others are selling their place to be here.

"We're happy at the moment to satisfy the local demand."

The full development consists of 135 blocks, with an average size between 750-800 sq m.

Originally owned by an earthmoving family from Woodburn who performed the initial works, Clarence Property have taken over the partially developed land and are taking them to market.

"The developments are approved.. the sewer is already in - it's partially developed and we're just finishing it off," Mr Fahey said.

"We've completing a development to bring land to an area that's been starved for land, and that's had no real large subdivision for 15 years."

With the majority of the blocks with water frontag from either the canal, or the river Mr Fahey said they were a unique opportunity.

There are a few stray canal blocks in Port, and a few in Forster, but as far as a new development, there's no estate anywhere like this left.

For those looking to make the move, Mr Fahey said that work was progressing well to complete the amenities.

"We should have our bit done by the third quarter, so people should be able to start building befor the end of the year."

Mr Fahey said that part of the plans for the development included parks and recreation areas.

For more information, visit www.yambaquays.com.au

For all the latest on property and land for sale in the Clarence Valley, don't miss out Real Estate liftout in Friday's Daily Examiner.

clarence development clarence property real estate yamba quays
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    premium_icon Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    Crime AFTER two men were refused bail in Grafton Local Court in January, desperation got the better of them as they tried to make a break for it

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places A Yamba family are grateful for community support for their son

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
    Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    premium_icon Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    Crime Calls from prison made to pressure victim to sign false declaration