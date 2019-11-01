Yamba's life-saving surf club members recognised

30 Year Long Service Awardees - James Wheeler and Linda Horton at a special awards ceremony at the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club on Sunday October 27.

SURF LIFESAVING: It was a day for recognising outstanding service at Yamba Surf Life Saving Club last Sunday when club president Joe Dougherty presented Life Membership and Long Service Awards to five long-serving club members.

Peter Sweetman, who joined the club as a nipper parent back in 1981 and gained his Bronze Medallion in 1983, was presented with his Life Membership badge in front of family and club members.

LIFE MEMBERS: New life member Peter Sweetman with club president Joe Dougherty, was awarded for his service at the YSLSC. Cathy Dougherty

Sweetman's involvement over many years has seen him carry out roles within the club including president, secretary, treasurer, IRB vice-captain, chief instructor, branch delegate and public officer as well as currently being involved as radio officer, Clarence Duty Officer and drone convenor.

His long period of exceptional service is to be congratulated.

The club also recognised five members who have contributed a lot of their time to the service of Yamba Surf Life Saving Club and to the Yamba community over many years.

50 Year Long Service Awardees - Jim Dougherty (l) and Ken Ryan (r) at a special awards ceremony at the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club on Sunday October 27. Cathy Dougherty

50-year Long Service Awards were presented to Ken Ryan and Jim Dougherty, who gained their Bronze Medallions at Yamba together under the instruction of Don Lee who was also present to witness the presentation of the awards. Both have continued their involvement with the club to this day.

A 40-year Long Service Award was presented to club boat captain Rodney McSkimming, who served with Red Rock and Woolgoolga surf clubs before joining Yamba in 2005.

40 Year Long Service Awardee - Rodney McSkimming at a special awards ceremony at the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club on Sunday October 27. Cathy Dougherty

Linda Horton, one of Yamba's first female patrol members, and James Wheeler, were both awarded certificates for their 30 years of service.

All five members have made significant contributions and the club thanks them all for their dedication and vigilance.

Cathy Dougherty