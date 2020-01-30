Yamba’s new fireys make history

YAMBA Fire and Rescue retained firefighters Brooke Bannister and Melissa Robertson entered the history books last week simply by doing a job they love.

An automatic fire alarm response call to Caroona Hostel on Sunday was the first time in the fire brigade's history two women had been part of an attending crew and donned the breathing apparatus and are currently the only two women on the 15- strong team.

Excited by the prospect of a new challenge, veterinarian Melissa Robertson decided to sign up for the brigade on the recommendation of a friend.

Dr Robertson was already used to being on alert at all hours, ready to help Yamba residents with their pets' health emergencies, but now takes turns being on call as a vet, and a firefighter.

"Even when the pager goes off at 2am, I jump out of bed with a sense of excitement," she said.

Retained Firefighters at Yamba Fire Rescue NSW station Melissa Robertson and Brooke Bannister

"People think I'm crazy, but it's just part of the vet job and I really enjoy the fireys."

Ms Bannister, a former journalist constantly hunting for exciting and everchanging roles, first submitted her application to the brigade when she moved to Yamba three years ago, and last week celebrated the final stages of training.

"I'm loving it, the team is amazing, we've got a great captain, every step of the way he's been saying you can do it… there is no boy's club vibe, it's very welcoming," she said.

Balancing looking after her five and seven-year-old sons, Ms Bannister is looking forward to the new and challenging role.

Yamba 510's newest female fully qualified firefighters today made 510 history by being the first two females to make up... Posted by Fire and Rescue NSW Station 510 Yamba on Sunday, 26 January 2020

"My boys are pretty proud of me, they like showing their friends around the station," she said.

According to Fire and Rescue NSW's annual report 2018/19 women made up 11 per cent of all FRNSW firefighters in the state, a number that has grown from 8.8 per cent in 2014/15.

"I don't see any reason why women couldn't do (this).," Ms Bannister said.

"If you're fit and don't panic in situations, then it could definitely be a job for anyone."

Dr Robertson agrees the role is about the individual, not their gender and is open to anyone with a sense of adventure who wants to tackle a challenging role.

"Fire is kind of scary and motor vehicle accidents can be quite confronting.

"It's an equal opportunity thing. It more comes down to the individual, not their gender."