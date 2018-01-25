Yamba's perfect spot for flathead

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Ralph Tripp 4.4kg and Allen Hepper 6.2kg weighed in these two handy snappers at Iluak Bait and Tackle, 4.4kg and 6.2kg respectively, both taken off Woody Head on pilchards.

BIG flathead have been a feature of this week's fishing activities, but results from offshore have been discouraging.

However, for the third week in a row, mangrove jack have been landed - although mostly from the bays and channels on the south side of the river.

Tim Menzies of Yamba weighed a "jack" of 2.5kg, about the average size of those taken in the previous weeks.

Tim reported taking his fish in Yamba Bay, although he has also been seeing fishing in the Oyster Channel area.

Most of the big flathead have been scored along the Middle Wall, although there have also been reports of some big ones taken on the beaches on the south side of the entrance.

Charlie Hollman, a visitor from Bourke, was the first to weigh in, a 6kg fish taken on a herring bait, and several days later, Chris Berkley landed one the same size from a similar area.

Ron Waterson of Grafton was another who fished the wall with a herring for his catch of 4kg, while the best Tom Bushell from Palmers Island could do was 3kg also on a herring.

There are plenty of bream on the bite, with a few big ones among them.

Top catch was the 1.236kg fish taken by Pater Mangan from Lismore, who fished Convent Beach, while Kurt Jaques of Yamba scored one of 916g from the Oyster Channel.

On the Iluka side, Josh Neverson fished the boat ramp in Iluka Bay for a catch of 580g.

Few anglers appear to be targeting blackfish, but Rada Babic continues to score near the wharf at Goodwood Island with a fish of 800g.

School jewfish continue to bite in the estuary, with Aaron Speechley from Mudgee landing one of 7.4kg from Collis' Wall, but most of the rest were taken offshore.

Biggest was the 13kg fish landed by Jason Temple, who fished wide of Iluka, while Dougal Marshall fished closer in off Woody for a fish of 8.25kg

John Causley of Palmers Channel trudged into his favourite spot at Shelley, and returned with a fish of 8.1kg as well as all his gear - quite a load

Snapper were biting particularly well around Black Rock in the north, with Allen Hepper of Iluka and his mate Ralph Tripp from Dubbo doing particularly well.

Allan's best was 6.2kg, and Ralph's 4.4kg, both on pilchards.

However, Ian McKenzie, who also fished the area, did a little better with a snapper of 6.3kg, also on pilchards.

Although there were large schools of bait fish close in, the pelagics were reluctant to bite, with the best being a spotted mackerel of 3.4kg brought in by Jedd Mulcany from Kyogle.

Jack Kent of Iluka missed out on the snapper, but returned with a pearl perch of 2kg.

Anglers are reminded that they have one more week in which to weigh in a fish and gain an entry to the random draw for $500 of Shimano fishing gear made available through Yamba Bait and Tackle.

The draw will be made at the Daily Examiner office in Grafton after the coming holiday weekend.