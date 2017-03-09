Yamba's rainfall record in doubt

Yamba Pilot Station is the home of the Bureau of Meteorology's weather observation in Yamba.

YAMBA'S February record has been thrown into question, with a blocked rain gauge at Yamba Pilot Station producing inaccurate rainfall data.

Based off data provided by the Bureau of Meteorology, The Daily Examiner reported earlier this month that February was the driest month in Yamba since the BOM began recording observations at Yamba Pilot Station 140 years ago.

However, Yamba residents who collect and measure rainfall data were concerned when their figures didn't match what the Bureau of Meteorology was reporting, which had not been quality controlled.

A spokesperson from the BOM said a technician discovered a blockage in the rain gauge on February 27, and while it could not be determined how long it had been blocked for, it was "at least several days".

Yamba Pilot Station became fully automated in 2015, with all readings made digitally.

Yamba resident Col Shephard first raised the alarm to the BOM in late January, when he recorded rainfall figures more than 20mm above official BOM measurements.

"I've been collecting rainfall data at my home for more than 30 years, and I was recording significant rainfall that was well above what the BOM's figures were," he said.

"I told the bureau that I didn't believe their figures were accurate, and others could verify the figures I was talking about. I checked with friends who record rainfall as well, and we all had similar figures to me, where were way above what the bureau had."

Mr Shephard said he was away during February, but by the end of the month his year-to-date total was 398mm, well above the data recorded on the Bureau of Meteorology's website, which indicates a total of 271.6mm for January and February.

The next closest BOM rain gauge at Harwood Sugar Mill, 10km away from Yamba, recorded a total of 100.8mm in February. The BOM spokesperson that rain fall gauge is a manual rainfall reader and data will be eventually quality controlled.