Yamba's veteran pulls out golden effort

Yamba's Peter Rheinberger competing in the open 4 klm board event at the 2014 Jacob Lollback memorial board race at Yamba Main Beach on Saturday 4th October 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

SURF LIFE SAVING: Peter Rheinberger has put in a masterful display to bring home three medals from three events at the Surf Life Saving NSW Masters State Championships at Swansea.

Competing in the men's 55-59 years age group, the experienced Yamba Surf Life Saving Club athlete was unstoppable in the waves as he collected a gold medal in the rescue tube race, a silver in the surf race and a bronze in the board race.

Yamba surf sports director Jim Dougherty, who helps train Rheinberger for competition, said it was a deserved result for a dogged competitor.

"He went exceptionally well, to come away with a medal from every event you compete in is pretty special,” he said.

"But these results weren't without hard work. Pete trains in the surf pretty much every day in between his shift work at the mill.”

The gold and black cap of Yamba will be back in action at the State titles today as the club's 120+ years women's masters boat crew enter into medal contention.

Ray Wiblen will sweep the masters crew before also backing up in the club's men's reserve crew at the Open State championships tomorrow.

The Championships continue at Swansea-Belmont Surf Life Saving Club to Sunday.