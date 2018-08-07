Yandina man offering free land to struggling farmers

Pat Bugler is offering his land at Yandina Creek to struggling farmers free of charge.

Pat Bugler is offering his land at Yandina Creek to struggling farmers free of charge. Warren Lynam

PAT Bugler has seen how drought can cripple a farmer's livelihood with one season from hell.

Recent rainfall has left his Yandina Creek farm in an "amazing" condition but he feels it is going to waste.

He is offering more than eight hectares of land to the region's farmers to use free of charge.

Pat Bulger is offering his land at Yandina Creek to struggling farmers. Warren Lynam

Drought-stricken farmers in the Gympie or neighbouring regions can bring their cattle to take advantage of his land.

"There is at the very least 20 acres that could be used for cattle. I don't want anything for it," Mr Bugler said.

"All they would have to do is straighten the fence.

"It has a dam that I only put in a year ago. Everything is there.

"If I was in their situation I would definitely come take it up.

"I have horses there at the moment and it has plenty of shade."

Pat Bugler is offering his land at Yandina Creek to struggling farmers. Warren Lynam

He could donate funds but feels this serves a greater purpose.

He said he would allow a number of farmers to all use the land or rotate their cattle through.

Like most around the country, Mr Bugler has heard of the plight our farmers are going through.

"I could bury my head in the sand and not worry about it, but that's not in my nature," he said.

"A few weeks ago I was in Toowoomba and I was shocked at how dry it was. There was nothing there.

"I had a mate who wasn't able to sell any of his cattle because they were too thin. So he went home and shot the cattle, then himself.

"If I had a farm in the Gympie area and was struggling I would do it for sure."

If you're a farmer or know one who could take up his offer, contact the Daily or Gympie Times.