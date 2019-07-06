YARN BOMB: Nifty idea keeps community warm

HANGING UP: The Yarn Bomb fence at Maclean has clothes added to it.

STRETCHED out across a fence in Maclean, there's jumpers, scarves and warm clothes of every variety.

And for the coordinator Sue Noddy it's there for a simple reason.

"If you want to donate something, put it up, and if you need it, take it down."

The "yarn-bombing" practice has been popping up in various locations over the past six years, and Ms Noddy, who is the administrator on the Waste Not Want Not Facebook page, it came from a simple idea to help the community.

"We collect things throughout the year, but there's groups of ladies who like to knit and have nothing to knit for, and this is a good thing for them to work towards," she said.

"But for many people, they actually wait for us to start it so they can donate goods to us, and there's just as much of wait for people need it, especially as we've had these ones coming into the colder nights."

Ms Noddy said they left the often full displays up at night as many people were embarrassed to take things down in the daytime.

"This is the second one in Maclean this year, and last year there were five venues across the Clarence Valley," she said.

"It's been a big hit, and we'll continue to do them as long as people support them."