Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre statement

The Northern NSW Aboriginal Tenants Advice and Advocacy Services is located in the Gurehlgam building in Victoria Street, Grafton. Contributed

FOLLOWING inquiries about the future of the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre at Corindi, new Grafton jail consortium member Serco released the following statement.

Gurehlgam Corporation and the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre (YACC) are pleased to announce they are in the co-development phase of a new potential initiative to support young Aboriginal men in the Northern Rivers region.

The initiative comes after several years of infrastructure development, business planning and consultation while still meeting the needs of community and supporting culture. Together the focus has been to ensure the long-term viability of the YACC.

YACC History

In 1987 an interim body was established by Gumbaynggirr Elders & community to incorporate an organisation which would establish aims & objectives to benefit the people within its boundaries. As a result, the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Corporation (YAC) was established and through an intense community consultation phase, primary goals were agreed on that included housing, employment, education and training, establishment of small businesses, and a practice that would be supported through government and private sector partnerships. As a culturally-competent and fit-for-purpose Centre, Yarrawarra has served various purposes over the years. Past initiatives have includeda women's resource centre, a joinery works factory, and a nursery and agriculture base. Regardless, the social and cultural status of Aboriginal people has remained at the forefront of their minds.

In 2015, Gurehglam Corporation began managing Yarrawarra. Gurehlgam continue to afford local Aboriginal people with a meaningful community-based site, ensuring the YAC's original aims and objectives are not compromised.

Current opportunity to support young Aboriginal men

Gurehlgam chair Julie Perkins, who was born in Corindi, grew up there and has always been a member of the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Corporation (YAC). Julie has been the passionate driving force behind the YAC and remains committed to supporting and empowering her people.

Ms Perkins said the next step forward for the Centre was to consider its longevity through a potential new initiative. It is early days and Gurehlgam and their partners anticipate working collaboratively with government and the local community for at least the next six months.

"Gurehlgam Corporation has appreciated a long-standing relationship with Serco Australia and, together with other local and specialist partners, intend to jointly develop a program called Home Strait,” she said. "We know Aboriginal people are imprisoned at a much higher rate than non-Aboriginal people and Gurehlgam are pleased to be a part of something that will truly make a difference.

"While many diversionary programs exist there is a real lack of support programs which target and support Aboriginal people specifically. The concept is still in its early stages and will incorporate in-depth broader community consultation.

Home Strait seeks to identify and divert young adultsfrom entering remand. Instead, they will participate in a range of evidence-based community programs as residents of Nuralamee.”

"We look forward to developing a resident-centred program, which following further community consultation, will ensure young men are offered various training and employment opportunities, relapse prevention and family healing courses, and a range of therapeutic programs that will be primarily led by Gurehlgam and other local providers. Our ultimate goal is to ensure young men can be taught social and industrial-based skills that they can take back to their families and communities.

"Home Strait will help our sons, our brothers, and our family members and it will also offer so many opportunities including employment to the wider community, local Aboriginal business development, cultural growth and extra funds that will be re-invested into the work of the YACC.”

This opportunity will be a genuine collaboration towards safer community outcomes

In this co-development phase Gurehlgam and their partners are working with a range of government departments, businesses and local networks to ensure the proposal truly focusses on significant positive outcomes and the development of a wide range of expertise.

Home Strait will help young men early in life who are currently at a lower risk of becoming institutionalised. With the right support at the right time, they will be able to turn their lives around. It is important that we work with the Government to challenge the disproportionate over-representation of Aboriginal males in the prison system. Currently 24 per cent of all males in prison are Aboriginal, despite making up under 3 per cent of the state's population.

This group of men, when given the opportunity to develop skills and challenge past behaviour are much less likely to reoffend. Home Strait and YAC are supporting safer communities through this initiative.

Ms Perkins said the Gurehlgam board had called two community meetings to discuss a range of ways to support the YACC and the wider community.

"After many considerations it was agreed that a diversionary program offered us the best option to do the most good for our people,” she said.

"We hope that after co-development the Home Strait concept will come to Corindi because of its cultural integrity. The young men will undertake activities with people who can understand and help them.”