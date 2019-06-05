Yeah! The boys' 4WD test is on

SPECIAL GIFT: Warren Powter, left, and Greg Caspar, right, from New Horizons donate $1000 to Anthony Kelly from Event Yeah The Boys to help make a ute tug of war feasible.

SPECIAL GIFT: Warren Powter, left, and Greg Caspar, right, from New Horizons donate $1000 to Anthony Kelly from Event Yeah The Boys to help make a ute tug of war feasible. Tim Howard

THE prospect of holding a tug of war between two of the leading four-wheel drive brands in Australia has organisers of a local men's health group rubbing their hands with glee.

Husband and wife founders of Event Yeah The Boys Theresa and Anthony Kelly can't wait for October 5 when Nissan and Toyota four-wheel drives will see which has the most pulling power at Grafton Speedway.

But it takes money to make these things happen and on Monday night at the group's monthly meeting their plans received the boost they needed courtesy of $1000 from men's group New Horizons.

New Horizons customer service manager for Coffs Harbour and Grafton, Jessica Wilson, said Yeah The Boys was a good fit for the organisation.

"As Beyond Blue's partner agency in The Way Back suicide prevention program on the North Coast, we're proud to sponsor Yeah The Boys,” Ms Wilson said.

"It plays an important role in raising awareness of the issue of suicide among men.

"We put wellbeing at the heart of everything we do. Our sponsorship assists in drawing attention to the vulnerability of men - not least among men themselves.”

Ms Wilson said men across Australia die by suicide at three times the rate of women - 41 deaths a week in 2016.

In a notable correlation, men in distress contact support services at one third the rate of women.

These figures bear particular relevance on the NSW North Coast and in the Clarence Valley. Our region has recorded the second highest rate of hospitalisations for self-harm of any PHN catchment area in the country.