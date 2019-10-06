Yeah the Boys strikes a chord

The team behind Yeah the Boys Show and Shine 2019.

Tim Jarrett

YOU know you are on to a winner when Queenslanders are making the trip south for an all-round display of mateship.

Bringing together a love of cars with the issue of men's mental health, Yeah the Boys 4WD Show and Shine had the best rigs in the business down at the Grafton Speedway on Saturday.

Not just a car competition, the event was was raising awareness of men's mental health and provided after hours access to local mental health services while fundraising and celebrating mateship.

The ultimate aim of Yeah the boys was to bring down the high rate of suicide among men.

Event coordinator Theresa Kelly said it was all about getting people together and at one point was a bit overcome by the sight of so many four-wheel-drives parking up at the show.

"It is not about how many cars are there, its looking down and seeing all these people care, all these businesses care, all of these organisations care,” she said.

"Everyone single person that is here has a story. In one way or another we have all been touched by it.”

"Sons, brothers, uncles, cousins it affects everyone and if we all continue to work together we are stronger.”

At the event was Parents Beyond Breakup, a charity that operates frontline services supporting people through the trauma of separation.

CEO Pete Nicholls said he had already recruited some volunteers and was looking forward to starting a support network in Grafton.

"We are 98 per cent volunteers and we train up dads going through it to help other dads going through it,” he said.

"What is brilliant that has come out of today is that we have already been offered a venue in the town that we can use to meet up every week.

"The impact that has on a local community, we know every group we operate prevents five to ten suicides per year.”

Jason Yates winner of the 'Best Weekend Warrior' award had come down from Queensland to the event and was happy to be supporting a good cause.

"It was well worth it. It is about the event and meeting people and meeting other blokes,” he said.

"It's a good way to meet people and you become good friends.”

Local winner of the 'Best Factory Standard' with his classic 1984 60 series Landcruiser was Grafton's David Price who was chuffed with the win.

"I have had it well over 20 years and have given it a hell of a hard time,” he said.

"She's a good old truck. I have been camping all week in it with me young boys.

"It still goes strong.”