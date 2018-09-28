YEAH THE BOYS: Support organisations

Mates in Construction are just one group who will have a presence at the Yeah the Boys event at Grafton on Saturday.

Our Healthy Clarence

Since March 2016 an extraordinary co-ordinated community/health and community services effort has been in place in the Clarence Valley, to address a higher than state average rate of suicide in the Grafton/Yamba/Maclean region since early 2015.

In response, a four-phase process has been implemented: community meetings to discuss the issue; community interviews to identify risk and protective factors and existing mental health and well-being strategies; workshops to start development of local strategies, and the formation of the Our Healthy Clarence Steering Committee (consisting of 20 organisations) to lead the development and implementation of the 2016-2018 plan for improving mental health and well-being in the Clarence Valley. The plan has come from the grass roots and belongs to everybody in the community. No one organisation has jurisdiction over it.

Our Healthy Clarence is a unique model that brings community and organisations together in a constructive and sustainable way to improve the mental health and well-being of the Clarence Valley community.

MATES in construction

MATES in Construction (MIC) is a charity established in 2008 to reduce the high level of suicide among Australian construction workers. We are unique in that we foster ownership and control of the program with the Australian building and construction industry.

The MIC program is based on the simple idea that "suicide is everyone's business” and that if the building and construction industry in Australia is to improve the mental health and well-being of workers and to reduce suicide then it cannot be left to the mental health professionals, but rather everyone in the industry must play their part.

MIC is independent of employers and unions and never works directly for a particular employer, but for the construction industry generally. Programs are delivered across the industry regardless of employer and/or union affiliation.

Blokes Advice

Blokes Advice was created for blokes, to have a place where they can chat about life in general, and not be judged. We are not professionals and never claim to be. What we are is a community of over 625,000 men who share life experiences with others and members interact with other members with what works for them in life.

Ninety-five per cent of our community interact with general bloke stuff, like cars, BBQs, camping, fishing, 4WDriving where 5% could be anything from addictions, parental alienation, child custody battles, and partnership issues. Mental Health is a huge issue in men and this event is a way of making others aware its OK not to be OK.

save-a-mate

save-a-mate (SAM) was started by Australian Red Cross in 1997. The save-a-mate program is now available across Australia from urban centres to rural and remote communities.

save-a-mate's purpose is to promote the health and well-being of young people by providing education, service and support on key current and emerging health issues, particularly those related to alcohol and other drug use and mental health.

Dads in Distress

Dads in Distress is part of Parents Beyond Breakup (PBB) national suicide prevention charity that offers front-line support services across Australia focussing on separating families. It also operates Mums in Distress.

The charity believes every child deserves a great relationship with their parents, one that offers them the best possible start in life. It believes all mums and dads want to be the best parents that they can be, and that at times everyone struggles to live up to that expectation. The charity exists to help separated parents deal with the practical and personal challenges through a helpline, local peer support groups and other resources.

PBB aspires to be a national leader in peer support to parents at risk of crisis and trauma that may impact upon family safety and well being by raising public awareness of the challenges that parents face by improving the way the system helps parents contribute to the upbringing of their children.

SafeWork NSW

SafeWork NSW is the state's workplace health and safety regulator offering advice on improving work health and safety, licences and registration for potentially dangerous work, investigates workplace incidents and enforces work health and safety laws in NSW.

With more than a third of Australia's entire economic output coming from NSW, the work SafeWork NSW does to make workplaces safe is very important.

Most recently, its approach to injury prevention included partnering events in rural and remote communities to spread the safety message.