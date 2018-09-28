Yeah, the Clarence Valley is backing our boys

MENTAL HEALTH: Sponsors and competitors for this weekend's Grafton Speedway get behind the Yeah the Boys event.

THE biggest surprise about putting together an event to raise money and awareness for men's mental health in the Clarence Valley is how easy it has been, says Yeah the Boys founder Theresa Kelly.

"Everyone's been so helpful and wanting to be part of it," MsKelly said.

"It's like it was something they were just waiting to be part of."

She said Grafton Speedway's Troy Savile was a good example of the overwhelmingly positive response the organisers encountered.

"I hadn't even finished explaining what I had in mind and he said 'we're in'," MsKelly said.

Ms Kelly said Yeah the Boys aimed to connect men to the services available to help support them.

"It's also important to build the brand of mateship and raise money for our beneficiary groups," she said.

"The event has been put together to allow men and their families to access mental health support services in an out-of-hours and friendly environment."

She said mental health organisations SafeWork, Mates in Construction, Blokes Advice, Save-A-Mate, Our Healthy Clarence, Dads in Distress as well as local solicitor Paul Mannion would be on hand tonight.

Ms Kelly said companies, including Fulton Hogan, Bunnings, BCF, Daniels Transport and The Village Green had donated prizes for the night.

"We will also have the Lions Club on site with the SES cooking up a sausage sizzle and local band Living Proof providing entertainment," she said.

Ms Kelly said her experience showed this event should also be attractive to women.

"Yes, the focus is on blokes," she said. "But that means people who might be your dad, your husband, boyfriend or brother.

"It's just as much for the people who love blokes to come and see if they can find the tools they could use to help someone close to them.

"Come along and you could find that someone you know needs help and you will know where to send them and who to see."

Ms Kelly said the groups involved tonight provided a good spread of services to cater for the men's health issues common to the Valley.

"This is not a one-size-fits-all event," she said. "It could be you've noticed signs of depression, or it could be trouble in a relationship or you might need a bit of legal advice.

"What you can do is come along and meet the people who provide these services, get to know them and perhaps make an appointment.

"Then you can go ahead, have a drink, listen to the band and go and watch the speedway."

Ms Kelly said the research showed men were often reluctant to seek help for problems.

"We want to get men past those daunting early stages of seeking help where they might not know where to go or who to see," she said.

"This can be the ice breaker for them, so they have a face they know, a phone number to ring. They won't be starting from scratch."

Another of the Yeah the Boys founders, solicitor Paul Mannion, is another to only recently come to the Clarence.

He said he would be available at tonight's event to provide legal counselling targeted at the issues men often confronted. He said his background working with children and families equipped him to work with people in the family court, children's court, wills and estates and criminal matters.

Mr Mannion has more than 30 years' experience, plus his law degree, a degree in welfare studies and a Master's degree in counselling.

Although a recent Valley arrival, he has joined the Grafton SES and is looking forward to riding his old BMW 1100 RT with the Clarence Valley Ulysses Club and playing tennis at the Grafton tennis courts.

Yeah the Boys kicks off from 4pm at Grafton Showground.