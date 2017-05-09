Year 9 NAPLAN and the HSC minimum standard

The NAPLAN tests, starting today, are the first chance for Year 9 students to meet the new HSC minimum standards.

FOR Northern Rivers Year nine students, this weeks NAPLAN tests is the first opportunity to demonstrate the new HSC minimum standard.

The HSC minimum standard is part of the NSW Government's Stronger HSC Standards announced in 2016 and requires a minimum standard of literacy and numeracy to receive the HSC from 2020.

RELATED: Tips to beat NAPLAN stress

NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) CEO, David de Carvalho, said the majority of students are expected to be sitting at least one of the short, online reading, writing and numeracy tests in years 10, 11 or 12.

"Students are going to need adequate reading, writing and numeracy skills to make sure they can do things like compare discounted goods, write a job application and follow written instructions to operate equipment safely," Mr de Carvalho said.

The $340 million NSW Literacy and Numeracy Strategy 2017-2020 aims to identify students at risk of not meeting the minimum standard.

The tests are adaptive to the student's skill level and will take place at school, with two opportunities a year to pass them in Years 10, 11 and 12 and for a few years after they leave school.

Students who don't attain the HSC minimum standard will receive a Record of School Achievement and until they receive their HSC certificate, won't be able to enrol in tertiary education.

Teachers will work with students to decide when they are ready to attempt each test and once each test is passed it won't have to be sat again.

If a student achieves Band 8 or above NAPLAN results in all three areas this year, they will have achieved the minimum level of reading, writing and numeracy skills required to receive their HSC in 2020, and will not be required to do any of the online tests.