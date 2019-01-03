Year in Review: Biggest stories in December 2018

DEC 1: A MAN who led police on a high-speed pursuit on the NSW North Coast has been found guilty of threatening highway patrol officers with a firearm during the incident.

NSW District Court Acting Judge Colin Charteris found David Michael Bell, 39, guilty on firearms charges resulting from conduct after he fled an RBT at Macksville on the morning of December 11, 2016

DEC 3: LEADERS in the Clarence Valley have slammed the decision by the Aboriginal Legal Service to move its office from Grafton to Coffs Harbour early next year.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said the figures the ALS used to justify the move did not add up and it was dismaying to see yet another service move out of Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

DEC 4: THE first step towards establishing a royal commission into the conduct of the major supermarket operators and petrol pricing disparity has occurred in Federal Parliament.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan moved a motion in parliament for an investigation into the disparity between petrol prices in regional areas and the cities.

"Like the rest of our community, I am sick of petrol prices in regional and country areas, like ours, being at times 20 to 30 cents a litre higher than in the city," he said.

DEC 5: A LITTLE more than a week after being released on parole and facing until January 2020 in prison for intimidation, using a carriage service to harass and contravening an AVO, a Grafton man is back behind bars after appearing in court again yesterday.

DEC 6: IT SEEMED like a fantastic deal.

When a group of men, supposedly working with Clarence Valley Council and operating under the name Highway Resurfacing, approached Maclean Discount Pharmacy with an offer of 'discounted asphalt' left over from a job they'd just worked with the council, it seemed like a good opportunity to give their tired carpark an upgrade.

But it's a decision they are still regretting as gravel is lifted from the ground by cars and walked through their shop.

Photos View Photo Gallery

DEC 7: WHILE holding up a broken neck, surrounded by her mangled car, Sheree Williamson didn't think anyone would stop and help.

Now, three weeks after the incident, Ms Williamson wants to find the guardian angels who rescued her from a horror smash at Jackadgery.

Ms Williamson was driving home to Grafton just before dawn on November 19 when she lost control of her car. The vehicle left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its side.

"I can't remember what happened, if I fell asleep or not, but I wasn't intoxicated," she said

DEC 8: THERE can be little doubt the top dog of the 2018 Clarence Valley Power 30 has the hardest job in the region.

When appointed Clarence Valley Council general manager in July 2017, Ashley Lindsay was charged with the job of restoring the council's financial stability and to win back the public's trust in the organisation.

Clarence Valley Council still cops plenty of flak from ratepayers, but there are signs the tide has turned, with many noting Mr Lindsay's openness and transparency as a key part of the change.

DEC 10: A controversial residential development denied by Clarence Valley Council will return to the December meeting for review tomorrow. The DA for 47 Turf St, Grafton would see five additional dwellings added to the lot.

DEC 11: POLICE are investigating reports of a shooting in relation to a double fatality on the Pacific Highway.

About 7.45pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to an incident south of Grafton near Glenugie after a vehicle, which was was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Peter O'Reilly confirmed two men, 42-year-old Daniel Elliott from Grafton and 29-year-old Jared Ward from Tucabia, were found deceased at the scene.

DEC 12: THE lack of affordable, suitable housing for single, elderly women is approaching a crisis point, even though authorities are aware of the problem, says the chairman of Clarence Village Inc, Geoff Shepherd.

He said authorities were aware of the problem and the plans Clarence Village had to target the shortfalls.

DEC 13: WHEN Highway Resurfacing bought a load of blue metal for a bitumen job from Maclean Landscaping and Building Supplies, Eric and Shirley Causley were happy to help out.

The Irishmen returned later for a second load and paid that afternoon. But when they returned for a third time, to pick up their largest load, they never returned to pay the $3300 bill.

DEC 14: POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a fatal crash which has been likened to scenes from The Fast and the Furious.

Investigations suggested a second vehicle was involved in the horror Pacific Highway crash near Glenugie on Sunday evening, which is now being treated as a possible double homicide after reports the car was shot at or deliberately run off the road.

It is confirmed one of the two men killed, 42-year-old Daniel Elliott from Grafton, was a member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang.

DEC 15: WHEN Steve Cansdell resigned from State Parliament in disgrace in 2011, his mental health deteriorated quickly.

The former light-heavyweight boxing champion with a 'tough guy' persona said he was probably the last person anyone would think to have suffered from mental health issues, but stressed it was something that can impact anyone.

It is the reason Mr Cansdell is pushing for a self-admission mental health unit at Grafton Base Hospital.

DEC 17: IF YOU visited the Grafton Base Hospital emergency department recently, you may have got home just that little bit quicker. However, if you're waiting for a knee replacement, there's some bad news coming.

DEC 18: FROM Tweed to Gosford, there were 412 jobs for the Northern Zone SES between 9am Sunday and 6am Monday, but only five of those were in the Grafton region.

Clarence Valley SES teams spent most of their night monitoring low-lying roads and checking rivers.

However, they did respond to two calls of people stuck in cars, one in Braunstone where a woman was trapped in rising floodwaters about 10pm Sunday.

DEC 19: HOMES in the Orara region are not out of the woods yet with about 650 isolated from Glenreagh to Grafton due to wild weather.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing peaked about midday yesterday, bringing more water into low-lying rural properties in the region.

SES Northern Region media spokeswoman Jenni Funari said the isolated homes and trapped home owners were resilient.

DEC 20: CHRISTMAS has come early for the Harwood marine precinct with a grant of $3.8million to enable construction of 3.9km of sealed access road to help pave the way for new opportunities in the marine manufacturing industry.

The multi-million dollar investment will allow greater access to the 22.8ha site at Harwood owned by Harwood Marine and has the capacity to create up to 300 skilled jobs which could make the Clarence Valley a major hub of marine manufacturing and repair.

DEC 21: FUNDING has finally been secured to open a Police Citizens Youth Club in Grafton.

While an outreach program has run for several months, the organisation has tried to secure backing to revamp Grafton Sports Centre and bring it up to specification for a PCYC.

Now, the wheels are in motion. PCYC chief executive officer Dominic Teakle said investment of about $5million from the State Government would change lives in the Clarence Valley.

DEC 22: A Queensland woman who led police on a high-speed pursuit through the Clarence Valley after she was allegedly spotted by motorists consuming nitrogen gas capsules, and then threw the capsules at pursuing officers during the chase before she was stopped by road spikes, has been arrested.

DEC 24: A CAR detected speeding on the Pacific Highway has led Coffs/Clarence police on a series of pursuits on the highway and through the city on Saturday afternoon.

With the scene described by witnesses as 'scary', the silver-coloured Holden utility was seen driving with excessive speed around 2pm through roadworks on the highway at Glenugie, south of Grafton, and was chased by a highway patrol car.

DEC 26: A MOVE by the NSW Government to push for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 has attracted differing responses from both the Green and Shooters Fishers and Farmers (SFF) candidates for the upcoming state election.

SFF candidate Steve Cansdell said that the government had shown its true colours by adopting a Greens-style energy policy that will further increase power prices.

Greens candidate Dr Greg Clancy said it was great to see the NSW Government commit to achieving a net zero carbon emissions by 2050 although that should be able to be achieved at an earlier date with a true commitment to alternative energy.

DEC 27: A CRITICAL incident investigation is under way after a police officer shot and seriously injured a 36-year-old man at Waterview Heights in the early hours of Boxing Day.

The man, believed to be the son of the property owners, was in a critical condition after he allegedly lunged at a Coffs/Clarence police officer with a knife and was shot early yesterday morning.

DEC 28: THE $300,000 fine issued to Clarence Valley Council by the NSW Land and Environment Court last week for the destruction of a rare Aboriginal object in Grafton will be reinvested into the area, rather than go back into State Government revenue coffers.

DEC 29: A FORMER Clarence Valley man, who has become a prominent voice for indigenous people in the Catholic Church, has been convicted of sex crimes against children in the 1980s, media outlets have reported.

Bundjalung man Graeme Mundine, 58, faced three charges of assault, an act of indecency and four charges of indecent assault to a party under 16 when he appeared in Campbelltown District Court on December 12.

DEC 31: RUGBY league immortal Andrew Johns is undergoing treatment from neurology specialists after being floored by a series of brain seizures while on holiday in Yamba.

The Origin and Kangaroos legend collapsed in a Yamba coffee shop on Friday in the latest episode of a health battle he has been privately dealing with for several years.