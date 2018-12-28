Year In Review: Biggest stories of August 2018

A fire broke out on Old Glen Innes Rd on Monday afternoon with the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue responding.

A fire broke out on Old Glen Innes Rd on Monday afternoon with the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue responding.

AUG 1: HOW long is too long? Thirteen years according to the Iluka community.

NSW Ambulance officials addressed the Iluka community on Monday night at a meeting to discuss to the possibility of an ambulance station in the isolated town.

When one of the six representatives who attended the meeting, said Iluka would not receive an Ambulance station until 2031, the community was outraged.

Following years of campaigning from the Iluka Ambulance Action Group and community support, one person described the 13-year wait as 'laughable'.

Flames towered up to 10m high from a burning pile of logs on a Swallow Rd property adjacent to Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre in South Grafton on Sunday, 20th August, 2018.

AUG 2: ONE third of the annual illegal fire activity has been reported in the last month, contributing to the large number of fires burning in the Clarence Valley.

In the Clarence Valley and Northern Rivers, there has been a recent spike of illegal and escaped hazard burns that are putting pressure on local fire fighters.

From yesterday afternoon, there were 10 fires burning across the Clarence Valley, with a number out of control.

Jason Robinson of Ramornie looks over his property while his neighbours property is back burned to ensure their houses stay safe.

AUG 3: CLARENCE Valley residents woke to a thick layer of smoke blanketing towns and villages on Thursday morning. With the large number of fires burning across the valley and the Clarence Valley RFS working hard to prepare for even worse conditions during summer with hazard reduction burns, thick layer of smoke that has emerged could cause health issues for some people.

AUG 4: RURAL crime investigators have made an appeal for information in relation to the theft of more than 500 head of cattle, worth an estimated $750,000.

The angus and angus-cross cows, heifers and calves were stolen from a Hernani property near Dorrigo over an extended period of time between 2014 and April 2017.

AUG 6: OVER the past four years, Dr Willem Espag and Dr Aninke Lippert watched as some of the biggest and most successful businesses in the Clarence Valley took to the stage to collect the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards top prize, the Business of the Year.

The crew from Family Dental Yamba and Grafton celebrate a big night at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards, including Business of the Year for Family Dental Grafton.

The owners of Family Dental Grafton and Yamba were inspired by the achievements of SPAR Maclean, Farmer Lou's and the like, and one day hoped to join them.

On Saturday night, their dream became reality when Family Dental Grafton was crowned the 2018 Business of the Year.

AUG 7: THE North Coast Public Health Unit has confirmed a case of the potentially fatal disease, diphtheria, in an adult North Coast resident.

In the 1900s, diphtheria caused more deaths in Australia than any other infectious disease and was a common cause of death in children, but has now almost disappeared due to immunisation.

It usually affects the nose and throat, and can be treated with antibiotics.

AUG 8: POLICE are investigating after a child approach near Grafton - and have released a digital image of the man who could assist their inquiries in an appeal for public assistance.

About 6pm on Tuesday June 19 2018, a 12-year-old boy was outside a home in Parker Road, Lanitza, when he was approached by a man.

AUG 9: "RELATIVE to the rest of the state, we are doing ok.”

As NSW is declared 100 per cent in drought, member for Page Kevin Hogan says the Clarence Valley, compared with the rest of the state, is not in dire straights, but it's still not looking good.

"We've had a lot of severe frost in our region and spring is usually our dry season, so there will be pressure on our agricultural grazing,” he said.

"There is no getting around this... in some parts they are talking this is the worst drought they've seen in 40 or 50 years, it's a dire situation.”

AUG 10: LOCAL knowledge has given a builder the edge in winning a $6.5 million tender to add 20 beds to a Grafton aged care centre.

The owner of Dougherty Construction, Paul Dougherty, said having built stages 2 and 3 of Clarence Village complex in Arthur St gave him some valuable insights when it came to the tender process.

AUG 11: A NATIONAL current affairs show has trashed the reputation of a dead woman while reporting about a man found to owe more than $30,000 in unpaid rates says the dead woman's family.

A Current Affair trashed the reputation of dead woman Judith ON July 12, Channel Nine's A Current Affair aired a story about South Grafton pensioner Alan Smith, whose house Clarence Valley Council threatened to sell his house and then set up a repayment scheme.

Last month A Current Affair screened a report in which South Grafton pensioner Alan Smith blamed his deceased wife Judith Kay Smith for failing to pay the rates on their home purchased more than 16 years ago.

In May the Clarence Valley Council advertised the home as one of a number of properties it proposed to sell to recover unpaid rates. In the advertisement, the amount outstanding was more than $33,000.

AUG 13: AN AGED care facility will cut its working hours in response to tighter government funding in the sector, but Member for Page Kevin Hogan has refuted the claims.

Southern Cross Care, who runs St Catherine's Villa confirmed a Health Services Union's statement that they will remove 418 working hours from their roster as part of a review of their operations.

HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said the reduced working hours were a blow to local workers and to aged care residents.

AUG 14: IT DOESN'T matter to community members who turns up to fight the fire, as long as someone does.

The ongoing, strong relationship between the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW in the Clarence Valley has become even more important in the past few weeks with Grafton Fire and Rescue reporting a rise in the number of fires it has responded to outside the city limits.

Station officer Col Drayton said the unit had responded to at least two to three fires outside Grafton city each week in the past few months to assist the Rural Fire Service in protecting properties from fire, including one at Lawrence.

AUG 15: ANDREW Tarrant had a special soul, his wife Kerrie said, and it was a soul that touched many people's lives.

Her words proved true when more than 400 people lined the riverfront at Memorial Park in Grafton to remember his life.

The casket in front of the large crowd at the farewell service of Andrew Tarrant at Memorial Park.

Overlooking the Clarence River that Andrew loved so much, family, friends, colleagues and students said goodbye to one of the kindest and most generous men they'd met.

AUG 16: THE Yamba community will have to wait for confirmation on the approval of a $3.5 million roundabout at the intersection of Treelands Dr and Yamba Rd.

The Clarence Valley Council corporate governance and works committee meeting voted three to two for a single-lane concrete pavement roundabout over traffic lights.

AUG 17: A MAN was charged in Port Adelaide yesterday over the alleged murder of a prison inmate at Grafton Correctional Facility seven years ago.

Detectives travelled to Adelaide today to arrest the 58-year-old on an outstanding warrant, with NSW Police Force to make an application for his extradition to NSW today.

AUG 18: THE Clarence Valley has been declared in a localised state of emergency by the Rural Fire Service Commissioner.

The state of emergency, or a Section 44, is declared when a district experiences severe fire conditions that cannot be managed without drawing in extensive resources from other areas.

AUG 20: ULMARRA residents have had a gutful of the deliberate, heavy compression braking and blasting airhorns in the middle of the night by a small number of rogue truck drivers.

A fixed speed camera on the Pacific Hwy has been slated for October.

"Our village started a campaign a few months ago to encourage all drivers (car, truck and motorbike) to slow down as there is a sharp, dangerous bend on the Pacific Highway in our village which seems to claim a vehicle accident every few months,” a concerned resident told NSW Police.

AUG 21: TWO fires are being treated by police as suspicious following a number of bush and grass fires across the Clarence Valley.

The more than 400ha fire at Fine Flower and the more than 640ha fire at Ramornie are under investigation by Coffs/Clarence Police District and the NSW Rural Fire Service

AUG 22: A SPATE of car break-ins and car thefts in the Lower Clarence has police appealing for community help.

In one case, thieves attempted to steal a car, but only made it into the middle of the street before the vehicle was abandoned.

Inspector Darren Williams said between 12.30am and 9.30am on Sunday, thieves attempted to steal from one car, and attempted to steal another on Parkview Crescent, Yamba.

AUG 23: FOR almost five years, Glenn Adams sought to enjoy the affection and adulation of a series of Filipino and Thai women by financially helping them to improve their lives.

What they didn't know was that Adams defrauded more than $500,000 from his employer Harwood Marine to pay for his lifestyle of helping the women.

AUG 24: THE Page electorate's representative in Federal Parliament Kevin Hogan, has vowed to go it alone if the Liberal Party goes ahead with a spill motion later today.

Mr Hogan, the deputy speaker in the House of Representatives, began one of the most tumultuous days in Australian political history confirming reports he planned to sit on the crossbench if the Liberal Party proceeded with a spill motion to unseat Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

AUG 25: THE greatest constitutional crisis in almost 43 years has left Australia with a new leadership team, but no more clarity about the future of the country.

With some bizarre voting numbers, the Liberal Party room replaced Malcolm Turnbull and Julie Bishop with former Treasurer Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg as deputy Liberal leader.

AUG 27: ONE of the two men charged with manslaughter over the death of Iluka man Aaron Marks in Ballina earlier this year attended a committal hearing via video link in Ballina Local Court yesterday.

Bradley Presbury, 22, wearing a dark T-shirt with a jumper over his shoulders and sporting a close-cropped haircut, was seated at a table and held a pen in his right hand.

AUG 28: CLARENCE Valley Council has called on the State and Federal governments to address a range of serious safety, access and cost issues related to the construction of the new Pacific Highway - particularly in regards to the Glenugie Eight Mile Lane Interchange upgrade.

AUG 29: THERE has been at least one confirmed case of whooping cough in the Clarence Valley and The Daily Examiner understands there could be several

more.

The highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory infection has been diagnosed in a student from Grafton Public School.

AUG 30: CLARENCE Valley Council have called an extraordinary meeting following one councillor lodging a motion to reverse the decision to put traffic lights at the intersection of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

This meeting will bring the fourth option presented to council, a small roundabout, back into the spotlight for councillors to discuss its viability for the intersection.

AUG 31: ONE of the state's most wanted men - who had been on the run from police for more than seven months - was found in "chilling” circumstances on Tuesday when he was found hiding in a chest freezer.