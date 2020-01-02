Year in review: Biggest stories of December

There was a huge turnout for the Grafton Bridge official opening and public walkover on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.

December 2

THE NSW Information Commissioner has issued a ‘please explain’ to Clarence Valley Council after its decision to stop pecuniary interest declarations being displayed online.

The commissioner issued a revised guideline to local councils on the disclosure of information, which includes the disclosure of pecuniary and other interests as required under the Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (GIPA Act) on websites.

December 3

CONTRACTORS are racking up a huge number of hours in a bid to reopen the Armidale Road – but the work is far from over. Following an update noted at a council meeting, staff estimated there was 420km of roads affected by bushfire in the Clarence Valley with that figure not taking into account the most recent damage in the northeast of the LGA

December 4

BARRY Paff has been farming for the past 40 years, starting as a 16-year-old. But when he had to walk some of the cows from the Big River Dairy farm he manages onto a B-double truck to be culled, it nearly broke him.

December 5

HARWOOD Hotel owner Mike Smith’s mind has not been entirely focused on his business lately, and he suspects he’s not the only one.

With fires surrounding his Mororo property for more than a week, Mr Smith has been on constant alert, every sound and wind change keeping him awake.

December 6

PRISON officers at Grafton jail can be sure of one thing: they won’t have a job there after August 5, when Corrective Services NSW transfers the last prisoner from the jail.

Santa Claus bringing some Christmas cheer to the children gathered to meet him at Ford Park with the Yamba SES Unit's river run.

December 7

“VALLEY on red alert”, the headline from The Daily Examiner screamed over a map showing bushfire locations at Rappville, Lanitza, Whiteman Creek and Pillar Valley. That’s why with the Clarence Valley shrouded in smoke for a month, The Daily Examiner Power 30 judges unanimously put the RFS at the top of the pile for 2019.

December 9

THE people of Grafton turned out in their thousands to get a close-up and personal look at their new bridge, which Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis immediately dubbed as “sexy”.

December 10

EVIDENCE which shows a Grafton jail inmate was attacked by a cellmate causing fatal brain injuries should be enough for a murder conviction, a Crown prosecutor has told a Supreme Court jury.

December 11

A MAN has pleaded guilty to two charges in Grafton Local Court after he allegedly demanded cash brandishing a weapon at a South Grafton service station on Sunday afternoon. A man attended the Caltex service station on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton.

December 12

IT’S been talked about, argued about, and perhaps for those who’ve watched the river, even dreamt about. The second Grafton bridge will open to traffic.

The bridge, built downstream from the original bridge which was constructed in 1932, will take its first cars once all the finishing touches are complete with a ribbon being cut to mark the official opening.

L-R: Salvation Army officer Judy Salter, GDSC CEO Nathan Whiteside 2GF presenter Richie Williamson and Daily Examiner editor Bill North at the 2019 Bushfire Christmas Appeal

December 13

IT MAY have taken decades, but Grafton drivers are finally able to cross the Clarence River without using the famed “bendy” bridge.

The new Grafton bridge was officially opened to traffic at midday yesterday and was marked with a small ceremony before waiting drivers competed to see who could be the first member of the public to drive across the structure.

December 14

AFTER a big week of milestone openings, one could wonder if the Clarence MP was on top of the world. Well, not quite, but he did make it all the way to the top of the new Ambulatory Care centre, complete with a tree to symbolise the “topping out” of the new centre

December 16

GRAFTON Base Hospital had more emergency department presentations in the previous quarter than ever before as an extended flu season took its toll on patients and hospitals. Maclean District Hospital also had more than a 17 per cent jump in their emergency presentations over the same time last year.

December 17

THE Clarence Valley has brought up an unwanted record this week, with Level 1 water restrictions introduced on Monday for the first time since the opening of the Shannon Creek Dam in 2009

December 18

SOME holiday cheer will be delivered to a bushfire-affected Nymboida family in the form of a new home.

Single mum Nina Jongen lost her home when a firestorm tore through the small community on November 8.

Amazon Tiny Holiday House winner Nina Jongen and daughter Miwanyo at Nymboida Camping and Canoeing, NSW. (Photo Narrative Post/Matthias Engesser)

December 19

IN SENTENCING John Edwards for the murder of his estranged wife, Justice Robert Hulme spoke of the need to “punish, denounce and deter” in relation to domestic violence.

The body of Sharon Edwards has never been found and a four-week trial last month found Edwards guilty of her murder.

December 20

A SON of convicted murderer John Edwards said he would be happy to see his father die in jail for the murder of his mother.

The Supreme Court sentenced father of three Edwards, 63, to 24 years in jail with 18 years non-parole, for the murder of his wife, Sharon, in 2015.

December 21

IN 2015, beloved primary school teacher and grandmother Sharon Edwards went missing without a trace.

Five years later her estranged husband was been found guilty for her murder.

Throughout the four-week trial into the teacher’s killer, John Edwards, more than 40 people were called to give evidence. Inevitably elements of evidence heard in court were not able to be included. Now, we take you back to the trial to what you missed.

December 23

SCOTT GRAHAM has travelled more than 5000km trying to spread his version of Christmas cheer. He’s trying to bring home the bacon by selling his ethically farmed Christmas hams.

December 24

RECOVERING at home in Grafton and preparing to spend Christmas with family, National Parks and Wildlife firefighter John Kennedy knows things could have been very different if it weren’t for his fellow firefighters after he suffered a heart attack while battling bushfire at Jackadgery last month.

National Parks and Wildlife firefighter John Kennedy with Buddy, Kobi and Molly as he recovers at home after suffering a heart attack while fighting fires at Jackadgery on November 28 this year. Photo: Jarrard Potter.

December 26

YOU may think a little glance at your phone here, and a little bit of speed there isn’t too risky, but be warned, the eyes in the sky are going to get you.

After one year of the Ulmarra speed camera operating, a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said two trailer-mounted cameras could be on their way through the Clarence Valley as part of a new blitz on the practice.

December 27

THE few drops of water that glisten in the sunlight off Ross Farlow’s cane are a welcome sight for the fourth-generation farmer near Maclean. “I planted in October and we’ve had very little rainfall,” he said.

“But that fall, there was widespreadrain of around 50mm, that was a good Christmas present.”

GFest under 18's concert.

December 28

A TINY emu struggles through the roadside fence and makes a dash for its father and sister, waiting on the other side of Brooms Head Road.

It is a familiar sight, the emus negotiating a trail they have used for hundreds of years.

However, a more common sight is their limp body splayed out on the road, hit by oncoming cars.

December 30

UBER has arrived in Grafton but a local rideshare business owner “isn’t concerned” about the impact it could have on the local industry.

This month, Uber announced it would be expanding services along the NSW

coast, introducing the popularrideshare app to Grafton, Casino, Maitland, Cessnock,

Nowra, Singleton, Bowral,

Berry and Ulladulla.

December 31

COULD you be an accidental dumper?

As families swap out items from last Christmas with this year’s haul, people are being urged to think hard about their donations before leaving them in or beside a charity bin.

Research from the Environment Protection Authority showed in NSW alone it costs charities $7.3 million a year to dispose of items left outside charity bins or those of poor quality.