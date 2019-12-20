Year in review: Biggest stories of February 2019

FEBRUARY 1

GRAFTON Police have arrested a South Grafton teenager allegedly in connection with a violent break and enter in South Grafton two weeks ago. The 16-year-old was charged on Tuesday with aggravated break, enter and steal using violence and appeared at Tweed Heads Court yesterday via audio visual link. Coffs-Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said fingerprints found at the scene of the crime was the breakthrough that led to the arrest. Chief Insp Reid said she was unsure if the young woman had been granted bail. The woman remains in custody at Grafton Police Station. Grafton Police are continuing inquiries into a male suspect also involved. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 2

A $4.4 million cash injection to provide roundabouts at key intersections on Yamba Rd has saved Clarence Valley Council's blushes. Yesterday Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis revealed the State Government would contribute the money for the $5.7 million project to ease congestion and improve traffic flow. Mr Gulaptis said the project would have three roundabouts built along Yamba Rd that would significantly cut congestion particularly during peak tourist periods when there was much more traffic. "We have just experienced a bumper tourist season in Yamba and our roads and have been jammed to capacity so this is terrific news," Mr Gulaptis said.

Former Grafton ambulance paramedic Robin Smith speaks about his experience at the Cowper Bus Crash. Adam Hourigan

FEBRUARY 4

WALKING onto the scene of the Cowper bus crash was what former paramedic Robin Smith imagined a war zone to look like. "I was walking on bodies, trying to get into the bus." Reliving his role in one of the most horrific and devastating accidents in Australian road history will leave him having nightmares for the next week, but regardless Robin talks purposefully about his long, and at times hair-raising career. He spent 26 years of his own life saving others and attending some of the most prominent accidents that have been burned into the memory of the community. Seventeen years after retirement, he still experiences the lifelong impacts of a profession physically, emotionally and mentally demanding. "It's not all bad days", Robin said. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 5

THE WEATHER may have held them back, but the walls are up, and Queensland Northern NSW state manager of Ritchies, Peter Lee, says they are getting closer to a completion date for Maclean's new IGA supermarket. "We were hoping to be open some time early this year, but we had delays with weather back in October 2018, and it has pushed the completion out into the middle of this year, probably towards the end of July," he said. Mr Lee said with the main walls of the complex up and the steelwork being completed inside, the next part of the process was to build the roof. "That will go a long way to stopping us having weather issues as we can work inside the building and will hopefully be up in the next few weeks." >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 6

THE NSW Government's bailout of local Pacific Highway subcontractors left scrambling after the collapse of Queensland construction group Oswalt Bros could be the inspiration for similar companies north of the border. Queensland subbies owed millions of dollars are pleading with the State Government to compensate those caught out by the collapse of JM Kelly Project Builders in 2016. Representatives for the subbies say their government needs to replicate the decision made by the NSW Government last July to repay subcontractors the $7.5 million owing to them following the collapse of Oswalt Bros during the Pacific Highway upgrade. A group of 23 North Coast subcontractors spent nearly a year battling with the NSW Government to win an ex gratia payment.

FEBRUARY 7

BUYING a car should have been the last thing on the mind of a South Grafton man disqualified from driving until 2053. However a trip to the bank, behind the wheel of the car he was planning to purchase, ended in him fleeing from police and a prison sentence. ScottRobert Harding, 48, appeared. in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and a raft of driving offences, including drive in a manner dangerous, not obey directions of police and driving while disqualified. According to police, on October 29 Harding made inquiries about a vehicle displaying a for sale sign. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 8

A MAN has died in a single-vehicle crash on Rogan Bridge Rd at Seelands, north of Grafton, yesterday afternoon. Just before midday on Thursday, emergency services were called to Rogan Bridge Rd following reports a Toyota sedan had left the road and hit a pole, trapping the driver. Upon arrival emergency services found the male driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, and he was treated by paramedics. The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to attend, however the man died at the scene. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 9

CONSTRUCTION work on the new Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia has been shut down after safety concerns were raised by unions. Officials from the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union NSW Branch were called to the site earlier this week by workers concerned with their conditions. NSW assistant state secretary Rob Kera travelled from Sydney to visit the site and met with builder John Holland, the Northern Pathways consortium member responsible for the facility's construction.>> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 11

CLARENCE Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons says he is disgusted at confirmation that the Aboriginal Legal Service office in Grafton will close, stating that it will disadvantage the Aboriginal and wider community of the Clarence. However, the Aboriginal Legal Service says the relocation of the office to Coffs Harbour will not affect the current service delivery in the Clarence Valley area.

FEBRUARY 12

AFTER downing tools last week due to safety concerns, a contingent of Grafton jail construction workers returned to the job on Friday after being given the all-clear by the union and employer John Holland. Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union North Coast official Dean Rielly said their involvement in the shutdown of work on the new Clarence Correctional Centre wasn't done for fun. Project manager John Holland shut down the site after the union raised safety concerns last week. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 13

AT RISK youth in Grafton and South Grafton will have the chance to connect to youth services thanks to a $15,000 NSW Government grant to help kickstart a new basketball tournament to take place later this year. The Rebound 2460 program will see local services sponsor teams in the tournament, with volunteers from each service acting as team coaches and assistants. Rebound 2460 committee chair Gary Martin said the program aimed to build rapport with the services and youth, and help to break down the barriers in accessing youth services. >> FULL STORY

BOUNCING BACK: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell were on hand at the announcement of a $15,000 grant to to help kick start a new basketball tournament at the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre. Contributed

FEBRUARY 14

TWO men's ill-fated attempt at an escape from the holding cells of Grafton Courthouse after they were refused bail earlier this year has seen them both sentenced to time behind bars. Seelands man Samuel Lynch, 28, and Lismore man Daniel Gordon Johnson, 42, both pleaded guilty to attempting to escape lawful custody in Grafton Local Court on Monday. According to police facts tendered to court, on January 24 this year the two men appeared in court and were refused bail on unrelated charges. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 15

CLARENCE Valley Council would receive a $23m windfall to spend on clearing its local road infrastructure backlog under a NSW Labor government plan. However general manager Ashley Lindsay said the possible reduction in council's infrastructure backlog would not be used as a trigger to reduce future special rates variations earmarked for the works.

FEBRUARY 16

VISITORS are looking more towards Airbnb for a place to stay in the Clarence Valley, with the lower river capturing the lion's share of the market. According to exclusive figures for The Daily Examiner, the lower river has 330 active Airbnb listings, providing an average income of $9100 for the year 2018. Most are located in Yamba, which shows more than 200 listings in the township on an average search. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 18

THE driver of a B-double truck that allegedly led police on a pursuit of almost 70km along the Pacific Highway on Saturday night has appeared before Grafton Local Court. Adam Christopher Lyall, 47 from Nerang in Queensland, was formally charged on Sunday after he was arrested on Saturday following an alleged police pursuit from Glenugie, north of Coffs Harbour, to Chatsworth Island north of Harwood. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 19

A FIGHT over fishing regulations is looming ahead of the state election with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Steve Cansdell and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis trading barbs over fishing reform. Mr Cansdell claimed the reforms were "fundamentally flawed", and in the two years since the change have cost the industry and consumers in the Clarence Valley. "Many fishers from the Clarence used to make a living out of 200 days per year, now have been cut back to just 89," Mr Cansdell said. >> FULL STORY

Steve Cansdell announces he is running as a candidate for the seat of Clarence as a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party. Adam Hourigan

FEBRUARY 20

A MAGISTRATE has described the actions of a Maclean man who led police on a high-speed pursuit through the town as "extremely dangerous" when he appeared in court yesterday afternoon. Douglas Darcy Pearce, 27, entered pleas of guilty to a number of driving offences, including police pursuit drive in a manner dangerous, driving with a disqualified licence, driving an unregistered vehicle and displaying incorrect licence plates in Grafton Local Court yesterday afternoon. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 21

THERE appears to be little enthusiasm for moving to a popular election of Clarence Valley Mayor among most councillors. Cr Arthur Lysaught is the exception to the rule. He thought enough of the idea to draft a notice of motion for Tuesday's Clarence Valley corporate governance and works committee meeting seeking to get council to hold a constitution referendum to change the method of electing the mayor from a vote of councillors to a popular election. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 22

WHILE the Bureau of Meteorology is urging everyone to stay out of the water due to strong winds, hazardous surf conditions and abnormally high tides, sometimes trouble arises when the dangers are not as obvious.

FEBRUARY 23

AN INTENSE campaign driven by Ulmarra residents and supported by The Daily Examiner has been justified by figures that almost 50 drivers per day are now being caught speeding through the village. The Daily Examiner can reveal figures from NSW Department of Revenue show that 2039 drivers have been snapped by the newly installed speed cameras that were installed in November. >> FULL STORY

Ryan Brown looks over the speed sign that wil be soon be changed around teh Ulmarra village after campaigning. Adam Hourigan Photography

FEBRUARY 25

ERIC Fink doesn't think he's a hero. "We're all heroes … I just did what I'd do for anyone," he said. Mr Fink didn't hesitate to jump in and risk his life to save a teenager caught in massive surf whipped up by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma at Yamba with onlookers giving him a standing ovation as he left the water. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 26

More than 500 people gathered at Barry Watts ovalto pay their respects to John Allen, who passed away on February 5. "The volume of your presence speaks louder than words," the congregation heard. But for the man whose words had "no filter", the Maclean community turned out en masse to honour him, a man who loved his family, his community and his football club. >> FULL STORY

Chris Gulaptis rings town crier Trevor Green's bell as he launched his campaign office in Grafton. Adam Hourigan

FEBRUARY 27

AS HE launched his Grafton campaign office yesterday, Chris Gulaptis said all elections were a fight and the state election battle wasn't going to be won over the next four weeks. While he may be facing a challenge from a former boxer, he rang a bell of a different kind to kick off his campaign at large, with town crier Trevor Green sounding the bell to begin proceedings. >> FULL STORY

FEBRUARY 28

IN HER time working at Maclean Hospital, current Maclean Rotary president Anne Farrell has seen hundreds of people lift off from the helipad to receive specialised care that would go on to save their lives. And today, as workmen disassembled the helipad that was built by the Rotary club in 2005, Ms Farrell said she was happy to see the process start that would bring the hospital a brand new facility. >> FULL STORY