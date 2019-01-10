Year in review: Biggest stories of January 2019

Trevor Glassby has the hat, and all the Australia Day decorations, but he had one more advantage over the competition in the Harwood Hotel ride-on mower time trial on Australia day.

JANUARY 1

A 27-YEAR-OLD man ended 2018 on the wrong side of the law after he was charged after he attempted to dodge police conducting RBTs in Yamba.

JANUARY 2

THE Clarence Valley celebrated New Year's Eve without a hitch, with zero alcohol-related assaults reported by Coffs Clarence Police. Often a time that experiences a spike in violent incidents, acting crime manager Chief Inspector Jo Reid was pleased with the overall behaviour of those celebrating the annual milestone.

JANUARY 3

MOBILE phone apps are misguiding Pacific Highway motorists to bypass Grafton, causing unnecessary danger and congestion at a notorious intersection.

Centenary Drive has become an unofficial part of the Pacific Highway - at least according to GPS. In an attempt to find the best route these holidays, countless drivers have naturally turned to GPS applications including Google Maps and Waze.

GPS applications such as Google Maps direct motorists off the Pacific Highway and on to Centenary Drive. Google Maps

JANUARY 4

"IT'S not if someone is going to die, it's when."

That was the response from Swan Creek resident Mark Higgins to the increased usage of Centenary Drive as a Grafton bypass for northbound motorists travelling along the Pacific Highway.

A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection. Jenna Thompson

JANUARY 5

THE opportunity to improve an outdated and rigid maintenance system for the region's roads has presented itself as Clarence Valley Council reviews its road policy.

JANUARY 7

ONE person was killed and five injured after a horrific two-vehicle head-on collision on Summerland Way at Clifden 20km north of Grafton.

One person was killed and five injured in a serious head-on collision on the Summerland Way, north of Grafton on Saturday, 6th January, 2019.

JANUARY 8

AN EATONSVILLE man who was allegedly stabbed following an argument at a South Grafton home over the weekend has died in hospital, with the alleged attacker charged with his murder.

JANUARY 9

A QUEENSLAND woman who led police on a pursuit through the Clarence Valley while consuming nitrous oxide and throwing the capsules at police before road spikes were used to stop her.

JANUARY 10

AFTER four months behind bars, and facing the prospect of a jail term until January 2020, a Grafton man was released on parole, under strict instructions not to contact his former partner.

Those instructions failed to stop Nathan Daniel Nunan from consistently calling his ex-partner's Lismore workplace and creating a fake Facebook profile in an attempt to message her, from the very day he was released from Corrective Services custody.

JANUARY 11

ON A holiday at home from London, the last thing Mitch Johnstone expected to see when he went for a swim at Minnie Water Back Beach was a two metre shark swimming in the shallow water.

Shark sighting in shallow water at Minnie Water: A 2m long shark was spotted swimming in shallow water at Minnie Water back beach on January 10, 2019.

JANUARY 12

IT'S a question many Lower Clarence residents have asked for the past year: what's happening to the Clarence Hotel in Maclean?

On January 2, 2018, the hotel sustained major damage when a severe storm ripped off its roof. Debris crashed down onto several cars owned by patrons who were eating lunch inside the premises.

The hotel's owner spoke to The Daily Examiner, providing an update on when it was hoped beers would again be poured from inside the premises, and dispelling myths about why it had remained shut for the past 12 months.

JANUARY 14

MORTGAGE customers will be shackled to their lender in 2019 as it becomes tougher than ever to refinance and save, industry experts have warned.

Customers could be trapped on high interest rates of up to 5.9 per cent, despite there being many deals much lower than this at just 3.44 per cent.

JANUARY 15

Steve Otton with his "little helpers" keep watch over Brumby.

HE WASN'T just any wild horse. Brumby, as he was affectionately known among his many names, was part of the community of Brooms Head and the greater Clarence Valley.

Brumby in Yuraygir national park near Grafton.

JANUARY 16

A POLICE pursuit which started in Grafton ended with an 18-year-old male arrested on a stolen scooter at Park Beach Plaza in Coffs Harbour.

JANUARY 17

A SOUTH Grafton man who locked himself in a room with a pistol and box of ammunition following an argument with his ex-partner has escaped a jail sentence for firearms charges.

JANUARY 18

THE EXPANSION into Grafton of the only family-owned funeral business in the Clarence Valley has created a regional first for the industry. The Bennett family of Hope, Alan and son Lincoln have moved into the former CRANES offices at 3-7 Prince St, Grafton, creating the Valley's first one-stop-shop funeral service.

JANUARY 19

THE CLARENCE Valley looks like it might avoid the 40Cplus temperatures scorching the rest of NSW, but only just.

JANUARY 21

TYRE skid marks along about two thirds of the length of a local bridge, splashed with bright yellow spray paint, are the only indication of what happened to cause a Toyota Land Cruiser to leave the bridge, killing a 43-year-old man.

JANUARY 22

A GRAFTON man accused of an attempted armed robbery on the Tyndale Roadhouse service station has been granted bail, after he was sentenced for unrelated drug charges.

Mitchell Brown appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court on Monday for sentencing, after pleading guilty to supply and possession of a prohibited drug, as well as driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

JANUARY 23

AFTER smashing his way through a back door of Stanfords Pharmacy Maclean, an 18-year-old man managed to make off with hundreds of prescription painkillers before he was arrested three days later in a Port Macquarie hotel.

JANUARY 24

MORE than 5000 people were caught speeding on Coffs and Clarence roads last year, and with the Australia Day long weekend coming up, police will be out to ensure safety on our roads again. According to figures from the Department of Revenue, 5369 speeding fines were issued by Coffs/Clarence police over the last 12 months.

JANUARY 25

Susan Howland is presented the Clarence Valley citizen of the year award.

THE winners of the 2019 Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards were announced last night at a special presentation at the Grafton District Golf Club.

JANUARY 26

Pat Connelly - awarded an OAM in Australia Day honours

OUT of the thousands of citations for OAM's across the country, "Dame Edna" impersonator is not a phrase used often.

It sits pride of place under Pat Connelly's name though, who was awarded the OAM for his countless years of volunteer work.

JANUARY 28

AREAS outside of Grafton and the Lower River are experiencing a rise in the fertility rate, according to latest figures from the Australia Bureau of Statistics.

JANUARY 29

Sinead Johnson was assaulted after her house was broken into last week.

A NIGHT from hell has led to an outpouring of community support for a woman who stood up to intruders during a break and enter.

JANUARY 30

YAMBA real estate market's time in the sun doesn't look like fading, after one of the first properties to go under the hammer following the summer season eclipsed sales from last year for the town.

JANUARY 31

Work is set to begin on a $17.5 million upgrade at Grafton Base Hospital, with the lead building contract for the new Ambulatory Care Centre announced yesterday.

The project, which will include a new two-storey building, a new loading dock, new links to the existing hospital campus and a new public drop-off zone, will bring together several services in the one building.