Year in review: Biggest stories of March 2019

• MAR 1: A new local court circuit based in Grafton will boost sittings by 24 days a year in Grafton and see Maclean benefit from 12 extra sitting days a year. The new circuit will see a magistrate based in Grafton for the first time.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 2-3: Authorities have dismissed the public's fears of an oil spill washing up on Clarence Coast beaches, putting the nasty sludge in the water down to a natural cause. Iluka residents contacted NPWS who said it was a result of the big seas that hammered the region due to the proximity of Tropical Cyclone Oma over the past 10 days.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 4: No more than 10 minutes after Grafton boxer Zac Cotten stepped out of the ring after losing by unanimous decision, the night at The Melbourne Pavilion was turned upside down. Gun shots rang out across the foyer of the Kensington establishment as one man was killed and three injured in what has been described as a gang attack.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 5: The Coffs Harbour-Grafton region has the second highest youth unemployment rates in Australia, according to national anti-poverty group Brotherhood of St Laurence. ABS data revealed 23.3 per cent youth unemployment in the region, the highest in NSW and second in the nation behind outback Queensland (25.7 per cent).

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 6: Alba Linklater has been asking the community to help raise money for the hospital for more than 20 years as part of the United Hospital Auxiliary. Yesterday Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announced a returned Nationals government would commit to a $263 million upgrade following a community campaign.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 7: A bold plan could make Grafton a centre of freight transport on the North Coast. The plan is being put forward by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce. An intermodal hub was part of a long- term strategy to ensure the economic prosperity of Grafton by capitalising on existing infrastructure and geographical location, the chamber said.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 8: Things are not as they should be when youth unemployment is 23 per cent when a local service provider said it could fill 25 positions tomorrow if they had trained staff. The topic sparked some tense moments at Wednesday night's candidates forum when Labor and National candidates for Clarence exchanged barbs over high youth unemployment.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 9-10: An extra 300 families moving to Grafton after the completion of the new jail will push social services to breaking point if plans aren't put in place, according to State election candidates. Candidates have expressed concern at how existing services would cope with the increase in population.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 11: Frustrated by a lack of action on climate change, Clarence Valley students are preparing to strike in order to send politicians a message. The School Strike 4 Climate Action is an attempt to show politicians young people want action when it comes to dealing with carbon emissions. FULL STORY HERE

Earth Hour ambassador Shiann Broderick, 17 of Nymboida.

• MAR 12: Clarence Valley road crashes have killed 10 people last year in eight crashes with the national death toll to January standing at 1166. This is the same as 2017, but double that of 2016, where five people were killed on Valley roads, according to the Federal Government figures.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 13: Candidates for the upcoming state election for Clarence have taken differing approaches for their how-to-vote material. Only one of the candidates, Labor's Trent Gilbert is instructing voters to number all six boxes, and putting sitting member Chris Gulaptis last. Chris Gulaptis joins Debrah Novak, Thomas Kotis and Steve Cansdell who are all instructing voters to just vote 1 for themselves. FULL STORY HERE

GRAND OPENING: Steve Cansdell outside his new campaign office in Prince St, Grafton.

• MAR 14: The NRMA's Rate Your Road survey saw total of 238 people from the Clarence Valley local government area vote and the winner - or loser if you happen to live there - was Dinjerra Road at Glenugie, which gained 38 votes.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 15: A crisis is looming for our region's farmers suffering through what some have called the worst drought conditions in a decade. Residents have told stories of cattle selling for $12, leaving families shattered and in desperate situations. FULL STORY HERE

Dry conditions have reduced the Clarence River to barely a trickle immediately upstream of the junction with the Mann River at Coombadjha in the upper catchment.

• MAR 16-17: Residents of a quiet Grafton neighbourhood are in shock after learning a former resident was involved in a mass shooting that killed 40 and injured more than 20 at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Police took three men and a woman into custody after the gunman shot at worshippers with his semi-automatic weapon as they gathered for Friday prayers. The gunman has been confirmed as Brenton Tarrant, 28, who wrote a 73-page manifesto declaring his evil intentions.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 18: Grafton has become the centre of global media attention after it was confirmed the man accused of Friday's terrorist act in New Zealand grew up in the city. Media outlets from all over Australia and the world have descended on the city in an attempt to dig up information about 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant, who went to Grafton High School and worked as a personal trainer at Big River Squash and Fitness Centre.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 19: Steve Cansdell has slammed the timing of comments by a Christ Church Cathedral Dean, the Very Reverend Dr Gregory Jenks linking the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party and One Nation to white supremacists during an interview on ABC Coffs Harbour yesterday morning. FULL STORY HERE

Reverened Canon Dr Gregory Jenks, dean of the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton lights a candle in preparation for the vigil service to be held in the church.

• MAR 20: Christ Church Cathedral Dean Gregory Jenks responded to criticisms by SFF party candidate Steve Cansdell he politicised recent events. In his post, Dr Jenks called out politicians who relied on dog whistling and spreading fear for political gain and said Grafton needed to examine why Muslims practised their religion "in secret".

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 21: Mayor Jim Simmons says he will use his own money when he travels to Christchurch, New Zealand, to deliver a book of condolences from the Clarence Valley for victims of last Friday's terrorist attack. The book will be delivered to Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and people of the city.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 22: The Muslim community of Sydney has reached out to Grafton in the aftermath of last Friday's Christchurch terror attack, says Dean of Grafton, Dr Greg Jenks. He has received an email from a church group in Burwood, offering to bring a group of Muslims and Christians to Grafton for a cultural exchange. FULL STORY HERE

The large turnout at a community prayer vigil at the Christ Church Cathedral.

• MAR 23-24: As election day finally arrives, the mood of the electorate has become the topic of some debate. Independent candidate Debrah Novak said while she had loved the opportunity to have conversations with the community, she noticed a change in the electorate.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 25: All signs pointed to a minority government in Sydney Parliament this term, but as results from Saturday's vote are counted the Coalition is just one seat away from holding the majority. Re-elected Nationals member Chris Gulaptis said the Coalition taking the majority of seats was "absolutely critical" to more investment in the Clarence.

FULL STORY HERE

Chris Gulaptis and wife Vicki celebrate Chris' win in the Clarence election.

• MAR 26: Changes to regional visa programs intended to encourage more migrants to regional Australia have been met with a level of scepticism by those who say the policy is light on detail. The Federal Government last week announced an in- crease in the amount of time migrants would have to spend, living in regional Australia to be eligible for permanent residency.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 27: THE animal welfare hearing into Happy Paws Haven founder Sally Ann Rogers has gone part heard in Grafton Local Court, with one witness giving evidence before the matter was adjourned. Ms Rogers has pleaded not guilty to two charges of being in charge of an animal and fail to provide vet treatment and being in charge of an animal and fail to exercise control.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 28: Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons has apologised for a procedural error which led to a councillor walking out of the chamber during a heated debate. At Tuesday's council meeting Cr Greg Clancy accused the council of gagging debate on a proposed Master Plan for the Grafton Regional Airport.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 29: Police are still piecing together the final moments leading up to the death of a man at a railway crossing early yesterday morning. Just after midnight, emergency services rushed to the Baker St level crossing at Carrs Creek after reports a vehicle had been struck by a south-bound freight train.

FULL STORY HERE

• MAR 30-31: The issue of amalgamation has been one of controversy since the creation of Clarence Valley Council in 2004. The new entity absorbed the five councils of Grafton, Maclean, Ulmarra, Copmanhurst and Nymboida and to this day various groups remain vocal in their dissent.

FULL STORY HERE