Year in review: Biggest stories of May 2019

• MAY 1: CLARENCE Valley Council’s “reckless” removal of a Aboriginal scar tree has triggered a policy exclusion. Costs may still increase due to a delay in organising training for council staff. The total cost reported over the incident is $501,237.60: $348,166 for the penalty and the costs, $16,705.28 for advertising, and $23,099.36 for the restorative justice conference.

• MAY 2: Research by the University of NSW has found Page ranks number eight in an analysis of the federal electorates suffering rental stress. Everybody’s Home campaign spokeswoman Kate Colvin said the research showed the problem had spread to the regions and was not confined to those living in the inner city

• MAY 3: “JUST add water” is the Nationals’ answer to “unleashing the potential” of regional Australia but it would come at a cost to areas flush with the precious resource. Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announced at the National Press Club that a returned Coalition government would establish an authority, the National Water Grid, to manage water policy and infrastructure.

• MAY 4-5: AN ASSAULT while she attempted to thwart a robbery at her South Grafton workplace could not stop local bar attendant Vanessa Young from pulling beers for patrons. Proving herself to be a real trooper, Ms Young said her only concern was she had not been able to stop the man from robbing the till at the back bar of the GI Hotel.

• MAY 6: AS HE stood on the now dismantled Sportsmans Creek Bridge approaches, Lawrence Museum and Historical Society president Rob Forbes held a series of letters that appalled him. For the past two years, based on a positive relationship with Roads and Maritime Services, the society had made plans to reconstruct a full section of the bridge, preserving its memory at the museum. But in one phone call, it was all taken away.

• MAY 7: A CALL for a high-speed rail link between Grafton and Brisbane has pressed the buttons of readers on The Daily Examiner Facebook page.Member for Page Kevin Hogan dismissed comments from the Rail Tram and Bus Union that he and the Nationals had gone cold on high-speed rail plans.

• MAY 8: FOR Five years, Cate Wauchope has been spread thin, working in a school that just “doesn’t have enough resources” to cope with an influx of new students. But the special education teacher said that could all change under a Labor Government, with a $14 billion pledge for public schools from Opposition Leader Bill Shorten that would mean a $870,000 boost for her workplace South Grafton High School.

• MAY 9: THE Grafton and Coffs Harbour region has been hit hard by the ice epidemic, recording a 930 per cent increase in amphetamine possession incidents in the state over the past decade.

• MAY 10: GRAFTON could be connected to a high-speed rail link that will allow passengers to travel between capital cities along the eastern seaboard in as little as three hours. Labor infrastructure spokesman Anthony Albanese will announce a Shorten Labor government would invest $1 billion to begin securing the corridor required to build a high- speed rail link from Brisbane to Melbourne via Sydney and Canberra.

• MAY 11-12: THE daily commute may be more than twice as dangerous on Valley roads as it is for our city counterparts, new statistics have revealed. NRMA research released for National Road Safety Week found 90 people had died on regional roads across the state this year, two-thirds of NSW’s road toll of 136.

• MAY 13: PERFECT weather, new technology and no clashing dates, all aligned to ensure a stellar turnout at this year’s Grafton Show. After last year’s gate takings being down $10,000 because of competing events, this year’s offering had plenty of interest throughout the two days.

Erin Whalen of Kempsey gives her horse "CJ", a stockhorse, a cuddle after giving him a groom before he goes on show at the Grafton Show.

• MAY 14: AN IDEA to invite New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Grafton to be part of the Jacaranda Festival has brought the city and its connection to the Christchurch massacre back into the spotlight. A Sydney newspaper article published yesterday about the floral festival revealed event manager Mark Blackadder had come up with the proposal as a way to showcase Grafton’s inclusiveness.

• MAY 15: A NEW Clarence Valley agrifood group is calling for a once-in-a-lifetime $175 million funding commitment to future-proof the farming families and Clarence Valley agrifood sector. Clarence Valley Food Inc seeks a strong commitment for funding to ensure the survival and sustainability of the Clarence Valley agrifood sector, which the group believes faces major challenges competitiveness, ageing, new technology and changing climate.

• MAY 16: THE NSW Labor Party has been threatened with a defamation lawsuit after accusing Page MP Kevin Hogan of accepting donations from a gun lobby at the 2016 federal election. Mr Hogan claims he was defamed when advertising paid for by the NSW Labor Party suggested he had accepted $4000 from the Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia.

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan checks the resuls at his after party at the East Lismore Bowling Club.

• MAY 17: PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has changed his mind on penalty rates since the Productivity Commission first recommended cutting Sunday double time penalties at the end of 2015. Earlier this week Mr Hogan said young people should welcome cuts to penalty rates because that opened more job opportunities for them.

• MAY 18-19: FIONA Leviny has called out the “disgraceful” antics of politicians across the political spectrum. On the eve of the election, the Page independent candidate pointed the finger squarely at the major parties, saying they were sending the wrong message to the community.

• MAY 20: THERE was a cautious optimism in the Rous Hotel, as National Party supporters wandered in to watch the election result after the close of polls. Dressed in their yellow shirts, fresh from a day of advocating for their man, sitting MP Kevin Hogan, they nervously waited for the results, and for Hogan himself to appear. He appeared, with an apparently 10 per cent increase on his majority.

Kevin Hogan gets a hug from his wife Karen and three children after winning the seat of Page.

• MAY 21: THEY’VE made a splash for the past three years, but the Ulmarra community’s fight for their pool may hold no more water. A report to Clarence Valley Council’s Corporate, Governance and Works meeting has recommended the decommissioning of the Ulmarra pool complex, filling in the area and making it ready for development.

• MAY 22: ANGOURIE friends Navrin Fox and Woody Jack had found a “pristine” paradise in Fiji until the diggers rolled in. “To rock up to what used to be unspoilt rainforest, to find 80 metres of reef dumped on what used to a beach with about four or five excavators in front of your land, digging it up, running back and forth over reef so they could make it into a road,” Mr Fox said.

• MAY 23: INVESTIGATIONS into a 23- month-old girl who was brought to Maclean District Hospital in March with a catastrophic brain injury have led to the extradition of a Queensland man and woman. On Tuesday, March 12, police were notified when the presented at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

• MAY 24: A MARLIN almost as long as the beam of their boat speared two men as they returned from a fishing trip off Wooli. The brothers, aged 46 and 48, were in a five-metre rigid hull inflatable boat with a third man, aged 46, when the fish breached the water between Solitary Island and Wooli around midday.

• MAY 25-26: It may be red versus blue, but both sides will dongreen socks and shorts to raise awareness for Headspace when South Grafton Rebels host Grafton Ghosts in the first local derby of the 2019 Group 2 Rugby League season.

• MAY 27: GERRY McMullan knew that when they reached the final four of this year’s Kensei Club, there was a good chance they could go back to back. When he got to pick his lucky green horse for the final race though, he was confident luck would be on his side.

• MAY 28: USERS of a popular South Grafton pool and gym complex have accused the Clarence Valley Council of seeking to close it “by stealth”. In an email to councillors and the media, pool user Vicki St Lawrence calls on the public to action against the proposal. “Users of the pool and gymnasium are mobilising to fight this opaque rather than transparent closure by stealth decision,” she said

• MAY 29: The Daily Examiner handed over its 160-year-old masthead to a culture spanning 60,000 years. In this special edition to coincide with Reconciliation Week, the valley’s ndigenous communities tell their stories, acknowledging the past and championing the present, as we move towards a brighter future.

Dallas Donnelly looks at the walkway of the Grafton bridge where he was born in front of the second pylon more than 50 years ago.

• MAY 30: CLARENCE Valley councillors have voted twice to deny the village of Ulmarra a swimming pool. The council meeting dealt with two reports, the Ulmarra Pool and Bailey Park Masterplan and the Ulmarra Riverside and Village Precinct Plan, which included scope for a new pool. Each time they voted against a pool for the village.

• MAY 31: A WORKER is lucky to be alive after machinery he was driving tipped over at the construction site of Clarence Correctional Centre. The worker was controlling an elevated work platform when it drove into an uncovered hole and rolled onto its side at the site of the new jail.