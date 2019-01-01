Year in Review: Biggest stories of November 2018

NOV 1: WHEN you're out and about enjoying your Jacaranda Thursday and see a member of the Purple Army of volunteers wearing a tie-dye shirt, say hello because chances are you're talking to an international volunteer who's helping make our annual festival possible.

Jacaranda Festival president Jeff Smith said 20 volunteers from Youth With A Mission have made the journey down from Brisbane, however they are from all over the world, including Europe and the US.

NOV 2: INFLUENCERS have become an integral part of international tourism, particularly in Asia, and these social media gurus have been busy promoting Grafton to the world.

My Clarence Valley, Destination NSW and Tourism Australia have hosted 12 Chinese bloggers, journalists and radio and television hosts for this year's Jacaranda Festival.

Travel blogger and photographer Xiongjun Liang from Shanghai visits places like Grafton to introduce special events and festivals that might otherwise be missed to Chinese people by blogging for social media.

NOV 3: THE purple ice cream will be melting off the scoop as vendors anticipate the busiest day in Jacaranda Festival history.

Iconic Prince St eatery I Scream has smashed its sales records this week with its jacaranda ice cream proving more popular by the day. With the heat set to be turned up a notch in more ways than one across the weekend, owner and Jacaranda Festival president Jeff Smith is bracing to be run off his feet.

NOV 5: THE MACLEAN community is ecstatic at the announcement of $400,000 in funding for the Maclean Hospital helipad, according to a community stalwart who has battled to keep the project alive.

The president of the Maclean Rotary Club, Anne Farrell, said she was ecstatic to hear of the NSW Government's funding contribution towards the much-needed helipad upgrade and knows those around her felt the same.

"I'd like to express our sincere appreciation to Chris Gulaptis who has advocated very strongly to secure the funding on behalf of the community," Ms Farrell said.

NOV 6: UP TO 120 Northern NSW women have breast cancer but don't know it, and Grafton's Angela Clark admits for a while she was one of them.

According to data released by the Cancer Institute NSW, 18,693 women aged 50-74 in Northern NSW are either overdue for a mammogram or have never had one.

"It was just one of those things that I always thought I really should do, but when the breast bus was in town, I was away or just put it off," she said.

NOV 7: ANYONE who grew up playing with a well-known brand of building blocks would understand the construction technique employed at the new Grafton jail.

"It's a lot like Lego, but with massive blocks and cranes," said John Holland construction director Paul Cassel.

Construction of the jail is more than 40 per cent complete, with manufacture and construction of cells in the minimum security section nearing completion.

NOV 8: A SHORTAGE of affordable housing for the aged is approaching a crisis says the head of a leading aged care provider in Grafton.

And the infrastructure program in the Clarence Valley was the major reason for it, said the chairman of Clarence Village, Geoff Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd said the increasing demand for housing from workers and rising rents were squeezing elderly residents out of the market.

NOV 9: IT IS a slow process, but the Grafton CBD is starting to come alive with new shops opening in Prince St.

Two years ago the main street was a sorry sight, with The Daily Examiner reporting nine empty shopfronts in a single block.

But there has been a new lease on life for the historic precinct with more and more new businesses opening.

NOV 10: WHEN do the Iluka community want a new ambulance station?

"NOW!" they shouted in a 300-strong unison at Deputy Premier John Barilaro as he fronted a community meeting at the Iluka Bowling Club yesterday.

And while he didn't arrive with chequebook in hand, he came to listen, and with a promise.

"I'll make you this commitment, I'll come back before Christmas - this won't drag on, you've done the work," he said.

NOV 12: A GRAFTON man who threatened police with knives and a bow during a tense 1.5-hour stand-off has been sentenced this week.

Mason James Laurie, 30, had pleaded guilty in Grafton Local Court to four charges of intimidating a police officer in execution of duty without causing actual bodily harm and one charge of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention during the siege.

NOV 13: THE man accused of murdering a prison inmate at Grafton Correctional Facility eight years ago has had an application for bail denied in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

Shane Leslie Johnson was arrested and charged with murder in Port Adelaide, South Australia, in August this year after officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District initiated inquiries into the assault of 53-year-old Ian Klum in a shared cell in Grafton Correctional Centre on Thursday June 10, 2010. Mr Klum died four days later in Princess Alexandra Hospital in Queensland.

NOV 14: A FINAL draft of the Clarence Valley Regional Airport master plan has been released by Clarence Valley Council detailing two options for the facility.

In June, the council awarded a contract to TAG to develop the master plan, considering land use, proximity to the new Pacific Highway and Clarence Correctional Centre, emergency services, flight schools and pilot training as well as ancillary activity and industry.

NOV 15: SHOULD Clarence Valley Council declare a climate change emergency? That question was posed to councillors at the Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting on Tuesday.

The Climate Change Advisory Committee has asked the council to declare a climate emergency and push for greater action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The declaration would legislate that the council consider climate change when addressing all matters and aim to lessen its impact.

NOV 16: A FORMER Grafton councillor has questioned the methods used by the Australian Federal Police in the arrest of GP Russell Pridgeon.

Dr Pridgeon was arrested following AFP raids in Grafton on October 17. He is accused of being the mastermind behind an alleged child-stealing ring.

92-year-old Grafton resident Laurie Van de Velde served on Grafton City Council from 1975 to 1983 and also successfully fled Nazi Germany during World War II.

In a letter sent toThe Daily Examiner, Mr Van de Velde claimed he recognised similarities in the way Dr Pridgeon was arrested to when he was interrogated during the German occupation of Holland.

NOV 17: LEFT with the ghastly task of cleaning up her mother's decomposed remains, Katharine Hanna didn't know where, or how, to start.

She soon realised she was dealing with a biohazard that should only be handled by professional forensic cleaners.

Already grieving the unexpected loss of her mother, that's when the nightmare got a whole lot worse for the 33-year-old and her two younger brothers Andrew and Patrick.

NOV 19: ACROSS generations and codes, the love and passion for sport was plain for all to see on Saturday night when the efforts and achievements of those who make Clarence Valley sport great were recognised at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

NOV 20: FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan is calling for a royal commission with terms of reference covering the alleged misuse of market power by Australia's supermarkets, and petrol retailing in Australia.

NOV 21: WHILE Page MP Kevin Hogan advocates for better prices for farmers contracted to supermarkets, Clarence Valley councillor and Clarence Valley Food founder Debrah Novak continues to advocate for producers in the region to keep it local.

"When it comes to supermarkets, farmers get the rough end of the pineapple," Ms Novak said.

NOV 22: TWO men have appeared in Grafton Local Court today over a number of serious charges after police allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen goods when a search warrant was executed at a home in South Grafton.

Police will allege during the search they located and seized a large amount of cannabis products, worth more than $140,000, a quantity of powder believed to be cocaine, prohibited weapons, a sum of cash and other goods suspected to be stolen.

NOV 23: FOLLOWING reports of more rubbish dumping near the sailing club reserve in Grafton, Clarence Valley Council is reminding the public our illegal dumping problem is serious and costs the community each year.

NOV 24: OUR Rural Fire Service needs your assistance with the fire danger in the Northern Rivers set to be very high, with a deep low-pressure system moving through NSW and the ACT yesterday and temperatures expected to stay high at the weekend.

NOV 26: SHIFT workers at the St Francis Aged Care facility in Grafton stand to lose a week of annual leave after Catholic Healthcare changed the way it defines the phrase "outside normal hours", according to the Health Services Union.

NOV 27: A MAN caught with $500,000 of stolen cigarettes in Northern NSW has been sentenced to four months behind bars.

David Michael Bell, 39, was handed the four-month fixed prison term by deputy magistrate Michael Allen in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

NOV 28: CHANGES to short-term rental regulations for coastal regions of the Clarence Valley are heavy-handed and unnecessary, says a real estate spokeswoman.

The principal of Elders Yamba Maclean, Vikki Seekamp, said Clarence Valley Council's response to a State Government framework to allow short-term rentals in R2 residential zones was not backed by statistics.

NOV 29: STAFF at the Aboriginal Legal Service in Grafton have been told their office will be moved to Coffs Harbour next year.

In two letters to staff, leaked to The Daily Examiner yesterday, staff have been told of the proposed move.

NOV 30: THE Aboriginal Legal Service's decision to move its Grafton office to Coffs Harbour is a strategic response to a hike in court matters in the southern end of its district, acting CEO Janelle Clarke said.