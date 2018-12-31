Year In Review: Biggest Stories of October 2018

OCT 1: AUSTRALIA has seen an alarming increase in the rate of suicide from 2016 to 2017, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The new statistics show there has been a 9.1-per cent increase of suicides per day from 2016 to 2017. Causes of Death Australia, 2017 reports on the causes of 160,909 deaths registered in 2017.

OCT 2: THE law caught up with a man at the Goanna Pulling in Wooli on Sunday when he was arrested by police after allegedly leading them on a beach pursuit last weekend. About 2pm on Saturday, September 22, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a licensed premises in Wooli after a 24-year-old refused requests by management to leave due to his intoxication.

OCT 3: NEWS of last week's tragedy has ignited questions about how something often associated with youth could emerge among the older community. On Monday last week, a car went into the Clarence River at Maclean and a 71-year-old woman died despite desperate attempts by members of the public to rescue her. While the incident was unfolding, speculation erupted online. Rumours ranged from a group of youths pushing an empty car into the river in a prank, to the alarming suggestion that a jarjum (Yaegl child) was in the back seat, sending a stream of concerned families down to the waterfront. When the community learned it was an elderly woman, an outpouring of sympathy flowed across social media. But when the 's' word began to emerge as a possible cause of death, that same outpouring began to slow.

OCT 4: AT first light a mighty crane lifted the Jacaranda crown on top of the Grafton clock tower on Prince street marking the start of the festive Jacaranda season. Clarence Valley Council workers directed traffic away from the clock tower while they attached rope and readied the crane to lift the metal crown.

OCT 5: CLARENCE Valley women are doing their bit to keep Australia's population booming. While our birth rate has fallen, local mothers are having more babies than their capital city counterparts. Analysis of national fertility data reveals 1452 infants were born here in the three years to the end of 2015.

OCT 6: A TRUCK driver who made repeated blasts on his horn while driving through Ulmarra has been identified and could be charged. Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol officers say they have identified the truck and are trying to track the man down. The police said the driver would be charged and put before Grafton court.

OCT 8: WORK to repair the boat ramp damaged during the construction of the Sportsmans Creek bridge will begin today, and for Lawrence Fishing Club president Rick Reid, it's been a long time coming.

Photos View Photo Gallery

OCT 9: IT APPEARS the end is near for the Ulmarra Pool, with a motion for funding the demolition and removal going be- fore Clarence Valley Council Committee meetings on Tues- day. The motion caught president of the newly formed Ulmarra Village inc, Steve Pickering, by surprise. In a letter to councillors and local media, Mr Pickering said that "If I hadn't had the foresight to read the Corporate,Governance and Works Committee Meeting agenda I would never have known that council was so intent on destroying our pool without even giving the community the chance to have it reopened.”

OCT 10: GRIEF-stricken after seeing his dying father for the final time and fuelled on a cocktail of methamphetamine and cocaine, Reece Gregory Clark just wanted to get away from his problems. However, after failing to pay at a Grafton petrol station while he was on his way to Queensland, he led police on a series of high-speed pursuits and rammed through police blockades until he was finally captured.

OCT 11: THE condition of Clarence Way is prohibiting businesses from expanding and affecting the safety of residents and regular users of the road, some Upper Clarence residents say. Rod Watters, who gave a deputation at Clarence Valley Council's Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting on Tuesday said the council had "one hell of a challenge” to maintain and grade the roads of the Clarence Valley, but the state of Clarence Way needed to be addressed immediately.

OCT 12: IT IS not often a standing ovation is observed at a funeral. But then again Vicki Winmill was no ordinary woman. The from Ulmarra was a history-maker. She was a hero. She was an organ donor. Vicki created a moment of medical history when she became the first person to have their organs processed at Grafton Base Hospital. The 71-year-old donated her kidneys and eyes after a brain aneurysm tragically took her from her loving family last month.

OCT 13: A MOTORCYCLIST has died on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra following a collision with a vehicle. Just after 9.30am yesterday, the motorcyclist, who is believed to be in his 60s, died after crashing into a parked vehicle. The rider died at the scene. Highway traffic was moving slowly around the scene of the incident while two ambulances treated people at the spot.

OCT 15: AS WET weather played havoc with events around the Clarence Valley, it was playing into the hands of the region's number one thoroughbred trainer, John Shelton. His battling seven-year-old Belflyer had won a place in the $1.3 million 1200m race, The Kosciusko, at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

OCT 16: FIVE days of persistent showers have pushed monthly rainfall figures for the Clarence Valley beyond the October average, and are expected to hang around for the rest of the week.

OCT 17: THE next date has been set for in the trial of the man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards. Ms Edwards's estranged husband John Wallace Edwards, 62, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday via video link at a hearing where five witnesses were called to give testimony and be cross-examined by his defence barrister Peter O'Connor.

OCT 18: A 45-YEAR-old Grafton woman who threatened two people and police with a knife has been released into the community without reporting conditions until May next year. Local court magistrate Roger Prowse chose to use Section 11 of the Criminal Sentencing Act to deal with Inger Malcolm in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

OCT 19: TWO men alleged to be members of a criminal syndicate involved in some of Australia's longest-running child stealing cases, assisting the parental abduction of children across the country, have appeared in Grafton Local Court. Dr William Russell Massingham Pridgeon, 64, and Patrick O'Dea, 63, were both refused bail by Magistrate Roger Prowse, who cited the seriousness of the alleged offences and the unacceptable risk they would either fail to appear for future court dates, or contact potential witnesses or victims involved in the case.

OCT 20: THE mysterious circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a Coffs Coast local would be the focus of investigations over the next few days, police have told media in Coffs Harbour yesterday. Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said police discovered the deceased body of a 40-year-old man in the back of a ute after being flagged down by a female driver at Dundarrabin, near Ebor, Thursday afternoon.

OCT 22: MACLEAN Hospital should know if it will get a new helipad for emergency helicopter services before the March State election. Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said he has spoken with the Health Minister Brad Hazzard about the problem. "It's not something that will be part of the election,” he said. "Hopefully it will be decided before the election. "I'm confident we will get the money for it.” Mr Gulaptis said the helipad was a critical piece of infrastructure for the hospital.

OCT 23: MORE than 1500 people supporting a Grafton GP facing charges of stealing children have signed a petition calling on Federal Attorney General Christian Porter to drop the charges against him. The GP, Dr William Pridgeon, 64, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to defeat justice and one count of dealing in the proceeds of crime. Another man, Patrick O'Dea, 63, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to defeat justice, one of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence and one count publishing an account of proceedings.

OCT 24: A FEDERAL ALP Senator has questioned the honesty of Federal MP for Page Kevin Ho- gan's decision to move to the cross benches in protest against the change of prime minister in August. In Senate estimates on Monday, Senator Jenny McAllister grilled the government's leader in the senate, Mathias Cormann, about Mr Hogan's move to the cross benches.

Oct 25: ROADS and Maritime Services is going back to the drawing board to help create the 240,000 tonnes of asphalt needed to complete the Pacific High- way upgrade. Following a protest by members of the Woombah community over the previously planned location of the asphalt plant, the RMS has selected three sites between Maclean and Devils Pulpit, and will seek feedback from the community on the proposed sites.

OCT 26: IT'S a familiar scene. Tourists line our jacaranda-clad streets with cameras ready to take the perfect shot. While keeping our "guests”, as Jacaranda Festival president Jeff Smith calls them, safe is paramount, even when they are doing the wrong thing, the reaction of some locals to their presence is often less than hospitable.

OCT 27: HEALTH services are the latest battleground for the state election, with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Steve Cansdell and member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis trading words over the issue. On Thursday Mr Cansdell said regional areas have been short changed by $2 billion over the past six years.

OCT 29: IT WAS an omen for Bronte Cameron. As she prepared to move house, she found her Junior Jacaranda crowning dress from 2012. She tried it on, and it fitted perfectly and she thought, why not give the Jacaranda Queen quest a go. It was a decision that fitted her perfectly after the 20-year old was named the 75th Jacaranda Queen at the annual crowning ceremony at Market Square on Saturday.

OCT 30: DESPITE years of cigarette health warnings, local mothers are still putting their babies at risk. About one in five Clarence Valley women smokes during pregnancy. Analysis of national health data for 2012-14 also shows about 6 per cent of local babies are born below the optimum birthweight.

Oct 31: IT IS said to understand someone you have to walk a mile in their shoes, but for Wood- ford Island teacher Kelly Harrison, her perfect characters for her short story came from putting on a hat. Kelly's short story It's Not Me, It's Her was announced as the winner of the first Long Way Home Short Story Competition at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.