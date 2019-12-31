Year in review: Biggest stories of October 2019

David Bancroft, Richie Williamson and Bryan Robins look over the Cowper Memorial at See Park in preparation for the 30th anniversary of the Cowper Bus Crash.

OCTOBER 1:

A 38-YEAR-old Grafton man, who couldn’t handle his partner’s role as the primary carer for her mother, could be jailed after assaulting her in their home. Harlan Jade Thorley has been convicted on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation over an attack on his partner that left her with a broken hand and ongoing pain in a hip at a hearing at Grafton Local Court.

OCTOBER 2:

TWO men charged following an extensive crime spree across the Lower Clarence, which included an alleged armed robbery of a service station and who were arrested in a car full of allegedly stolen property, have been granted bail. Maclean man Aaron Oscar Glaser, 22, has been charged with seven offences, including demand property with menace with intent to steal and aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence. FULL STORY

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

OCTOBER 3:

THE Dean of Grafton’s Christ Church Cathedral has spoken out against a Coffs Harbour school principal who used a school newsletter to slam students for their recent climate strike. In a column released last Thursday, Coffs Harbour Christian Community School principal Rodney Lynn dismissed the climate change protest as“doomsday waffle talk”and took aim at the face of the global climate strike, Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 4:

CHILDCARE fees have risen faster in the Clarence Valley than in much of the country, new data shows. According to data from the Federal Government’s Childcare in Australia Report March Quarter childcare fees in the Clarence have risen by more than 10 per cent in a year. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 5:

IN HIS 44 years with the Rural Fire Service, Gulmarrad volunteer Chris Robertson never had to protect homes until fire threatened at Shark Creek.

Mr Robertson was among the volunteers from Clarence Valley brigades who gathered at Gulmarrad Fire Station to be reminded just how important and valued their roles were. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 7:

TWO people have died in two separate crashes in a horror weekend on Clarence Valley roads. A woman was killed, and four people injured, in a head-on crash on Friday night on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton. Less than 48 hours later, another woman died in a four-vehicle collision involving three cars and a caravan north of Harwood. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 8:

THE Lower Clarence is fuming after what it claims is a “Grafton-centric” decision to remove its involvement from an iconic race on the river. Grafton Bridge to Bridge organisers confirmed less than a fortnight ago the usual route for the annual ski race. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 9:

NEIGHBOURS of a controversial Yamba motel development are up in arms over a change in plans that removes the building’s original selling point to councillors. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 10:

AUTHORITIES said the full force of the law will be thrown at anybody found to have deliberately lit the fire which devastated Rappville. At least 30 homes are believed to have been lost in the Busby Flat fire that is being investigated as suspicious. NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott called the suggestion of arson a “bastard act”. READ MORE

OCTOBER 11:

“YOU knock on the door at 2am in the morning and trust me, the look on their face – they know.” Coffs-Clarence Commander Detective Superintendent Steve Clarke reflected on a horrific year on our local roads. The death toll has now soared to 16, with two fatalities taking place over the long weekend. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 12:

HEALTH data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed a worrying statistic for the Clarence Valley, with more than a third of the population of the local government area considered obese, and nearly three-quarters either overweight or obese. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 14:

ONE Clarence Valley school received more than $41.4 million in State and Federal Government money in three years, giving it the highest funding in the region. FULL STORY

There was significant damage in Ewingar as a severe fire hit the hills.

OCTOBER 15:

AS THE community of Ewingar counts the bushfire cost, the pieces are in place for the road to recovery. In welcome news, Clarence Valley Council acting general manager Des Schroder said a mayoral minute was being prepared to help with some of the immediate needs of the community. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 16:

IN THEIR last chance to convince councillors over a controversial application to rezone a part of Palmers Island, both sides made compelling cases. The application to rezone waterfront land at Palmers Island to allow for the eventual expansion of Yamba Welding and Engineering has divided the Lower Clarence community and generated 183 submissions and two petitions. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 17:

A SOUTHGATE man facing 11 drug supply charges has had a fresh bail application heard in court this week. Michael Looker, 51, appeared in Grafton Local Court via video link where his defence solicitor, Joe Fahey, submitted a change in his client’s mental health warranted a new bail hearing. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 18:

Grafton trainer John Shelton has a two-pronged attack to repeat glory in the richest race for country horses. Shelton’s two hopes are Belflyer and Tarbert for The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 19:

THIRTY years have passed since the Cowper bus tragedy unfolded on the Pacific Highway, but to many Clarence Valley residents the memories from that day remain fresh in their minds. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 21:

WHETHER you were living in the Clarence Valley at the time or not, the 1989 Cowper bus crash went beyond our backyard. On the 30th anniversary of one of our darkest days, a special podcast goes back to the incident that changed the lives of so many people, and of the Clarence Valley. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 22:

THE man charged with robbing the Good Intent Hotel has been refused bail in Grafton Local Court. Police allege on May 3 Justin Joseph Chandler jumped the back bar of the South Grafton pub and ran into the TAB room where a staff member allegedly saw him crouched taking money from the till. FULL STORY

ANOTHER FATAL: The scene of a three vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie on October 4.

OCTOBER 23:

SIXTEEN of the 19 motorists killed on Coffs Clarence roads this year have been locals, people you may know. Police said motorists ‘poor’ decisions are having life changing consequences. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 24:

RARELY can sliced golf shots have caused a group of golfers so much grief. Fifteen years after Grafton District Golf Club made the decision to decommission its 10th and 11th holes in response to complaints about out-ofbounds drives bouncing onto Bent St, the club has finally had some good news. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 25:

PLONKED in the middle of Market Square ready to cart 120 people at a time to experience 360-degree views like never before, Australia’slargest travelling ferris wheel symbolises what promises to be a bigger and better Jacaranda Festival. READ MORE

OCTOBER 26

APPROVAL for a controversial rezoning that could allow a boatbuilding yard for Palmers Island must come from the State Government. Clarence Valley Council voted in support of a motion that effectively washed its hands of making any recommendations. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 28:

SURMOUNTING mental health problems isn’t easy but 2019 Jacaranda Queen Ashton Blackadder took the personal challenge with gusto during the past few months of her campaign, resulting in a jubilant win. FULL STORY

Teacher and beloved mother, Sharon Edwards was murdered in 2015 by her estranged husband.

OCTOBER 29:

THE man accused of murdering a Grafton schoolteacher faced the Supreme Court yesterday as the trial against him began. John Wallace Edwards, 62, entered a Coffs Harbour courtroom dressed in a dark suit, his once-long beard trimmed and long hair in a ponytail. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 30:

IT HAS been a devastating start to the bushfire season, but NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has warned it will get worse, and is urging people to be prepared. FULL STORY

OCTOBER 31:

SHARON Edwards was looking forward to her son’s wedding and watching her granddaughter grow up when she disappeared, a court heard. John Wallace Edwards, 62, is on trial after pleading not guilty to murdering his estranged wife. FULL STORY

