Year In Review: Biggest stories of September 2018

Police divers, local police and fisheries all helped with the recovery of a car that went into the Clarence River at Maclean. Adam Hourigan

SEP 1: A fateful decision to go for a drive out of boredom ended with one life lost and two people seriously injured, and now the driver in the fatal crash has been jailed. On the night of August 22 last year, Mitchell Cosgrove, 19, did not think twice about grabbing the car keys to this mother's Holden Astra and driving, despite spending most of the afternoon and evening drinking with friend Thomas Austin, a court was told.

SEP 3: A jury found a South Grafton man guilty of a shooting incident in 2016 when he fired a gun at a South Grafton home in an act of intimidation.

Jason Michael Stewart, 25, pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm at a dwelling with reckless disregard for the safety of another person and using a weapon to commit an indictable offence.

SEP 4: For many, the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade means faster travel times and less-congested roads. For others, such as Tyndale resident Phil Marcus and his wife Penny, all it has brought is stress.

Mr Marcus says that before the construction adjacent to his property began, he questioned Roads and Maritime Services workers whether the location deemed acceptable by designers was the best option because of the existence of underground water.

SEP 5: We need to get on with it - they were the words of former Clarence Valley Council mayor Richie Williamson when it came to crunch time on the new motion for the intersection treatment of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

At the extraordinary meeting, councillors voted 5-4 to rescind the motion voted for at last week's council meeting to approve traffic lights.

SEP 6: Strong growth in the Clarence Valley agricultural sector is driving a search for new export markets in Asia.

The four major agricultural industries on the North Coast - sugar, blueberries, macadamia and beef - have enlisted Member for Page Kevin Hogan to work behind the scenes to secure strong relationships in the these markets.

SEP 7: A law firm has begun investigations into a class action concerning the regulatory responses to disgraced gynaecologist Dr Emil Gayed, who had worked at Grafton Base Hospital in 1994 and 1995.

Dr Gayed was found guilty of professional misconduct by the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal in June 2018 relating to the management of seven patients over three years at the Manning Base Hospital at Taree.

SEP 8: The Nationals' pre-selection of incumbent Chris Gulaptis to run in the 2019 state election will boost his workload, says an opponent who held the seat before him.

The Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Steve Cansdell said Mr Gulaptis has been on easy street since winning the seat in a by-election in 2011.

SEP 10: The ink has barely dried on the Nationals Chris Gulaptis's endorsement and his challengers hit the campaign throttle.

Shooters Fishers and Farmers' Steve Cansdell was first to fire, now its Greens candidate Greg Clancy taking aim at the government's land-clearing laws.

On Friday, the Nationals announced Mr Gulaptis, who has held the seat since winning it in a by-election in 2011, would be the candidate for the March 2019 poll.

SEP 11: Through the grief and pain of losing her son Daniel, Michele Bowling is determined to make a difference.

On November 30 last year, Daniel took his own life, and on the anniversary of his death, Michele is asking everyone to wear their heart on their sleeve.

"Everyone has their own story and we all struggle at times,” Michele said.

"It's OK to feel like you're not OK and it really is OK to ask for help.”

Michele is looking to get the community involved and donate for a blue heart and share a message of support to help raise money for the Black Dog Institute.

SEP 12: With a rich history of copper mining in the area, Castillo Copper explorations at Jackadgery have revealed more high-grade copper, zinc and silver from drilling.

In an interview with Small Caps, an online news source dedicated to market news and information on ASX-listed small cap companies, Castillo Copper chairman Peter Meagher said they had found extensive sulphide mineralisation across the five holes they had drilled on the site.

SEP 13: In what has been described as a freak accident, an 18-year-old construction worker has had surgery on his legs after a precast concrete wall, designed for the edge of a bridge, pinned him to the ground on part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

The parapet wall, which weighs at least four tonnes, began to act like a see-saw when the male sat on the wall. It then flipped and pinned him.

He suffered a compound fracture to his lower right leg and a fracture to his left foot. Dean Riley from the CFMEU, who investigated the incident, said it occurred at the construction site on Byrons Lane, Tyndale.

SEP 14: A Yamba man Christopher Keith Jones, 55, has escaped a jail sentence after he was found guilty of charges including supplying a prohibited drug and possessing an unregistered replica machine gun.

Evidence was presented to Maclean Local Court, that during a search police found 10 marijuana plants, 82 grams of marijuana around a house, as well as a quantity of cash.

SEP 15: After two of the most tumultuous years in recent times for Clarence Valley Council, on Tuesday all positions will be vacated and councillors will vote for the next mayor and deputy mayor.

General manager Ashley Lindsay will call for nominations for the election of mayor, submitted on a nomination form. In the event there is more than one nomination, the council will determine the form of ballot to be used to elect the mayor.

SEP 17: Three men have been forced to leave their unconscious friend trapped in a vehicle to find help on an isolated Clarence Valley road after their vehicle rolled.

On Friday night, just after 10.30pm, a Nissan Patrol with four men on board was travelling west on Old Glen Innes Rd, Newton Boyd,when it left the road and rolled several times.

SEP 18: The Clarence Valley is outperforming the whole state in tourism growth, according to Clarence Valley Council, with Yamba the jewel in the crown.

Director environment, planning and community Des Schroder said the Clarence Valley had recorded a 12.2 per cent growth, while NSW had only notched up a 5.7 per cent growth.

SEP 19: Jim Simmons has been elected mayor for his second term in an extraordinary Clarence Valley Council meeting. On Tuesday, just after 1pm, Cr Simmons ran unopposed for the position, and by a show of hands he was unanimously elected. Before the council meeting, all councillors put their support behind the mayor who most said had led the council through a difficult time.

SEP 20: About 50 years ago, the homes that lined the waterfront in Minnie Water were relocated, burnt down or demolished. While it opened up the beautiful views the coastal town has today, they left behind a nasty surprise that has reared its ugly head.

High risk levels of asbestos have been found at the former site of a mining cottage on the waterfront that was burnt down. This was one of three locations discovered following a complaint made to council by long-term resident Barbara Knox.

Ms Knox said fragments of the old houses had been unearthed on the waterfront after a prolonged period of little rain and heavy traffic.

SEP 21: Everyone is talking about the looming housing market crash, but is Grafton in for the same fate as Sydney? According to Ray White Grafton licensee and principal Ben Hottes, the answer is no.

SEP 22: When news of the strawberry contamination broke, sales of the fruit dropped by 75 per cent at Causley Fresh. But with images of devastated farmers dumping tonnes of strawberries in landfill because of poor sales, there has been a dramatic turnaround in the fruit's fortunes.

Causley Fresh owner Jess Causley said she felt guilty her Grafton store had pulled strawberries off the shelves, as they could hardly sell a punnet.

SEP 24: Traffic lights at a controversial Yamba intersection are the only way to guarantee pedestrian safety, says a transport expert.

Gulmarrad resident John Ibbotson said he has been amazed at the Clarence Valley Council's about turn over the issue of installing traffic lights at the intersection of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr opposite the supermarket.

After voting to install traffic lights rather than a roundabout, the council held an extraordinary meeting at which it rescinded that motion, voting instead for a small roundabout at the intersection.

SEP 25: Mould-infested buildings at a Grafton community health centre are putting staff health at risk, claims a whistleblower.

A staff member at Grafton Community Health at Aruma in Queen St said administration workers and nurses had complained for more than a decade about mould growing throughout the building.

The staff member, whose identity cannot be revealed, said a number of staff had tested positive to the mould induced respiratory disease aspergillosis when checked by an independent doctor. They said staff had paid for the tests privately after management refused workplace tests.

SEP 26: There was an eerie sense of calm yesterday morning surrounding the spot where a car entered the river at McNaughton Place, Maclean the evening before.

The single line of police tape and a line of witch's hats blocking the entrance to the scene is guarded by a police vehicle. It stands in a stark contrast to the lights and sirens that filled the town on Monday evening.

Specialist police, including divers and other local emergency services, arrived just after 10am yesterday.

SEP 27: A proposed 141-lot subdivision in Iluka has community members concerned about the environmental impacts on the world heritage-listed rainforest near the development.

The Stevens Group, which is responsible for the development, has put out an invitation for public comment on the application. The owner of the land, the Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council, has a set of specific wishes for the land, including education, training, housing, support programs, crafts, transport and playgrounds.

SEP 28: The Clarence Valley's population over 70 will rise by about 40 per cent by 2027.

According to Signature Care, the population over 70 will increase to 13,503 by 2027 from 9946 in 2017. The organisation, which has a development application before Clarence Valley Council, said there was a shortfall of 142 places, which would only get worse in the future.

SEP 29: A love of NRL often begins when you're young, and Avery Brown can't remember a time when he wasn't a Sydney Roosters supporter.

For Melbourne Storm supporter Robert Burley, it's a little different; he was there to witness the birth of the team when he and his wife Jane lived Melbourne.