Year in Review: Biggest stories in July

JULY 2: THE inquiry into disgraced surgeon Emil Gayed has been expanded to include Grafton Base Hospital after it was discovered he may have worked there in 1994 and 1995.

The independent review into the oversight of the quality of care and safety of patients treated by Dr Gayed comes after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Dr Gayed guilty of professional misconduct in reference to his treatment of patients at Manning Base Hospital.

JULY 3: A COFFS Harbour man who led police on a series of high-speed pursuits through the Clarence Valley and used a stolen ute as a battering ram to evade capture has faced Grafton Local Court.

Reece Gregory Clark, 25, appeared in court via audio-visual link and entered guilty pleas to a total of 14 charges, which included police pursuit, operating a vehicle to intimidate/harass, driving recklessly/furiously in a dangerous manner and resisting arrest.

Iluka and Woombah residents gather near the site of a proposed asphalt plant near the Iluka turnoff. They are unhappy about the traffic problems and the lack of consultation over the location of the plant. Adam Hourigan

As some gathered yesterday morning on the makeshift intersection at Iluka Rd that takes them towards the Pacific Highway, they were keen to point out they were not against the upgrade of the Pacific Highway.

JULY 5: AN ARGUMENT between neighbours over the volume of a television that escalated to threats of violence with a machete has landed a Maclean man behind bars.

Troy Gary Currie, 34, pleaded not guilty in Grafton Local Court to charges of being armed with a weapon with intent to threaten or intimidate his neighbour during an argument on November 22.

JULY 6: WHEN the plans for Grafton's July Racing Carnival are put together, grey and foreboding skies are normally one thing scratched from the list.

Fortunately for this year's carnival, yesterday's clouds did not deliver a lot and if the weather forecasters have got it right, the weekend is shaping up to be fair for the next big day of racing, the South Grafton Cup on Sunday.

JULY 7: WORK on Maclean's IGA supermarket will begin on schedule on July 17, despite threats of a government crackdown on the company's supply chain.

Ritchies IGA Queensland manager Peter Lee said the issues were with Metcash and the Federal Government and would have no impact on the Maclean supermarket build.

JULY 9: CLARENCE Valley Council can cut its borrowing costs, allowing it to deliver on a wider range of projects after the NSW Government assessed it as Fit for the Future, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

He said the council would be able to apply for low-interest loans to fund much-needed infrastructure for the local community because it had demonstrated its financial sustainability into the future.

JULY 10: MORE than 300 properties adjacent to the Pacific Highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina will qualify to receive noise reduction measures, a government report says.

The Operational Noise Review for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade has been released, revealing expected noise levels and proposed noise mitigation measures for the Glenugie to Pimlico section of the upgrade still under construction.

JULY 11: DROUGHT is a very real issue for farmers, with almost 100 per cent of NSW in drought, on drought watch or going into drought.

In the past week, a national campaign has started to bring the necessities to those doing it tough, Doing It For Our Farmers, as talks began in Canberra over how the Federal Government could assist farmers.

Jockeys are checked on track after a race fall in race 5 on Ramornie Day. Adam Hourigan

Three horses went down in the incident that resembled a car crash at the 200m mark in front of the race day marquees.

It is understood one horse, the Stirling Osland-trained It's Relative, ridden by former Grafton jockey Ben Looker, was put down. Two other jockeys, Josh Adams and Jake Hull, were dislodged from Denver and Found Out respectively but none of the jockeys had life-threatening injuries.

JULY 13: A YEAR after proceedings were launched in the NSW Supreme Court over $16 million of rescue helicopter fundraising money, an out-of court settlement has been reached.

The court action arose after Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service Limited won the tender to operate a new rescue service in Northern NSW and Northern Region SLSA Helicopter Rescue Service (Northern) ceased operations.

JULY 14: CLAIMS on national television of cruel treatment of an aged pensioner owing about $30,000 in unpaid rates are off the mark, Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay says.

On A Current Affair on Thursday, Alan Smith, 72, described how the council failed to inform him it planned to sell his house earlier this year to recover the outstanding rates.

JULY 16: BRIGHT sunshine welcomed punters to the final day of the July Racing Carnival yesterday, as people flooded to Clarence River Jockey Club.

As the hooves thundered and the drinks flowed, the crowd basked in the glory of what has become the last remaining traditional racing carnival in country NSW.

JULY 17: A GROUP of 23 Pacific Highway road-building contractors owed $7.3 million have their money guaranteed after an 11-month battle.

Just as importantly, they have won a commitment that other subbies will not be dudded in the future.

(clockwise from top left) The last girder is placed on new Harwood Bridge, Woombah residents protest asphalt plant location, St George stalwart Kelly Cassidy huge funeral at McKittrick Park, Adam Hourigan

"We're very relieved to get to this stage - it's been about six years since Metcash first inquired and bought the land," Ritchies IGA Queensland manager Peter Lee said.

JULY 19: A SOUTH Grafton pensioner who has racked up more than $30,000 in unpaid rates and other charges has 21 days to accept an ultimatum to repay the money.

At its Tuesday meeting, Clarence Valley Council voted unanimously that Alan Smith, a 72-year-old widower on the age pension, repay $175 a fortnight to the council to recover outstanding rates and annual charges and water services for his home.

JULY 20: A FORMER Clarence Valley mayor has publicly apologised for the removal of a culturally significant tree from a Grafton street, which has the potential to cost Clarence Valley Council $1.1million.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Cr Richie Williamson unreservedly apologised to the Aboriginal community for the removal of a scar tree over a period from 2013 to 2016, when he was mayor.

The last of 144 girders is placed into position on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade on Thursday, 19th July, 2018. RMS

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said it was a significant milestone for the 1.5km, 35-span bridge - the longest of the 155km Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

JULY 23: A SCATHING email sent to multiple government representatives has accused Roads and Maritime Services of gross negligence towards its handling of the Ulmarra black spot.

The email, which was sent out late Friday morning by Ulmarra resident John Leask, accuses RMS of being negligent in its duty of care to Ulmarra village and criminally negligent towards the Brown family whose property was destroyed by a truck crash last month.

JULY 24: THE closing of Yamba's ANZ Bank branch in October will be a blow for local businesses that still rely on cash transactions, the town's chamber of commerce says.

Chamber president Debbie McCredie said having a local bank branch was vital for her business, the Yamba Cinema, because she regularly made cash deposits at the bank.

JULY 25: RESIDENTS living along the Pacific Highway are concerned they are not being involved in the consultation process for its possible renaming when it is bypassed.

The Grafton bypass is expected to open in 2020 as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade, diverting through traffic away from a 53km stretch of current highway between Glenugie and Maclean.

JULY 26: A CHALLENGE from Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell could signal what will be the beginning of a drawn-out campaign for the seat.

Mr Cansdell threw out a jab yesterday when he challenged current member Chris Gulaptis to donate his recent parliamentary pay rise to support farmers in drought-affected areas.

JULY 27: AMBITIOUS employment targets at one of the Clarence Valley's largest infrastructure projects is helping to secure a skilled workforce into the future.

The $700 million Clarence Correctional Centre construction at Lavadia is the fourth large-scale project in the state to become part of the Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program, a NSW Government initiative to boost the number of skilled construction workers.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Skills, Small Business and Regional NSW John Barilaro said the program set targets for the number of apprentices, women and indigenous workers employed by companies that won contracts to deliver major government infrastructure projects.

JULY 28: A FIXED speed camera to be placed in <JU>Ulmarra from October will become the first permanent speed trap in the Clarence Valley.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis yesterday announced the new camera, which would replace a mobile camera operating since a truck crash on June 18 ignited community and media pressure.

JULY 30: SUPPORTING drought-stricken farmers is a no-brainer for Clarence Valley residents Bryan and Kerry Robins.

Twenty-four years ago the pictures and stories from the drought-affected areas around Walgett, Bourke and Collarenebri distressed the couple so much they began a public campaign to collect cash and goods for the farmers.

JULY 31: GRAFTON Base Hospital will offer inpatient mental health services when a $263.8 million redevelopment is funded.

For the first time the Northern NSW Local Health District has made the hospital its number-one priority in its Asset Strategic Plan for 2018-19.

The $263.8 million costing for the hospital redevelopment comes on top of the $17.4 million ambulatory care centre funded in the latest NSW budget.