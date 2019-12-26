Year in review: The stories that made news in June

June 1-2: USERS of the South Grafton pool and gym can breathe easier, knowing the pool will remain open at least until October 2021. The change came in a motion from Cr Richie Williamson which overturned a staff recommendation that the council begin ridding itself of the pool immediately

June 3: AN ICONIC Grafton landmark that has dominated the skyline of the Jacaranda City for almost 70 years went under the hammer. The Grafton Industrial Village on the site of the old Grafton Brewery complex has not produced a drop of the amber liquid since it closed as a brewery in 1997, but in the intervening decades it has morphed into a vital commercial hub with more than 60 businesses operating within the 5.8ha site.

June 4: WORKERS taking shortcuts to the new Grafton jail site could be placing the lives of schoolchildren and road users at risk, says a resident living on one of those roads. A resident on Deep Creek Rd said the extent of the problem was rammed home to him when yet another car ran off the road near his home, just metres from where his children wait for the school bus each morning.

June 5: A GRAFTON solicitor has alleged police from an elite anti-motorbike gang unit harassed him over a two-day period because he represented a bike gang member. The solicitor, Greg Coombes, lodged a complaint with the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission after two members of Strike Force Raptor made continual contact with him over a two-day period.

June 6: THE Clarence Valley community holds the key to solving a murder mystery nearly 22 years old and the NSW Police have stumped up a $1 million reward to encourage people with information to come forward.

June 7: HOW do you demolish an entire rail bridge and replace it with a 320-tonne version in three days? For the Grafton Bridge project, one meticulously planned step at a time. With the entire North Coast rail line shut down, a brand new rail bridge would be installed at Pound St just in time for the rail line to reopen at 2am three days later.

June 8-9: Aaron 'Gilly' Gill died after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra, near Bangalow. Regulars described the 49-year-old as a "good bloke and a good worker" who often sat at the 'Table of Knowledge', which he built and donated to the GI Hotel several years ago.

June 10: AMPHETAMINE possession throughout the Clarence Valley is on the rise. In the past two years Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data showed incidents of possession or use of amphetamines and crime in the Grafton/Coffs Harbour region have shot up 46.7 per cent.

June 11: THE increase in assaults in the juvenile justice system led to staff walking off the job. Staff at Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre stopped work under the Work Health and Safety Act after two serious assaults on staff at other facilities.

June 12: FATIGUE and distraction are the two biggest concerns for Jim Pearson and his team at Jim Pearson Transport. But hopefully everyone can rest a little easier thanks to new technology keeping watch over drivers while they're out on the road.

June 13: RESIDENTS are collecting data via dashcam and compiling a petition to demand authorities take action on a rural road before tragedy strikes. Hundreds of jail and highway workers commute daily along Deep Creek Road, which was never designed to handle a high volume of through traffic. Two occupants were 'lucky to be alive' when a railing speared through the front windshield when their car ran off the road at about 5.45am on Tuesday in the latest in a string of incidents in the area

June 14: FOLLOWING a colleague's in-principle support for expanding divestiture powers to the major supermarkets, Member for Page Kevin Hogan has reiterated his call for a royal commission. The MP again called for a royal commission into "alleged market abuse of our large supermarkets" following his National Party colleague Keith Pitt's comments on divestiture powers.

June 15-16: THE Australian man accused of the Christchurch mosque killings smiled as survivors of the shooting were told he would be pleading not guilty to 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder. Brenton Tarrant, 28, pleaded not guilty to all charges when he faced New Zealand's High Court by video link. It means he will stand trial next year over the attack.

June 17: IT'S the phone call no parent wants to ever receive, but for one family that phone call arrived when their 17-year-old daughter died following a three-car-smash at Nymboida. While police have not released the young woman's name, tributes have begun to flow on social media.

June 18: Perched high over Yamba's Main Beach with uninterrupted views of the ocean, the Pacific Hotel, as part-owner Jack McIntosh says, an amazing piece of real estate. With a development application before Clarence Valley Council for a two-stage extension, the owners are looking to create the best wedding and function centre in the area.

June 19: A YAMBA man who allegedly crashed a stolen car into an electrical box during a chaotic police chase involving a helicopter will remain behind bars after forgoing an application for bail. Dean Robert Warburton, 25, was arrested on the side of the Gold Coast Highway after being tracked by a helicopter and multiple police cars involved in the chase, according to Queensland Police.

June 20: ILUKA Ambulance Group organiser Anne McLean said it was the words that Iluka needed to see. "Projects to commence prior to March 2023, including Iluka Ambulance Station (ETC $10 million)" sit pride of place under the election commitments section of the NSW Budget.

June 21: Founded by Clark Irving, the first edition of The Clarence and Richmond Examiner was published on June 21, 1859. The weekly publication became a biweekly in 1875, then a triweekly and in 1915 was renamed The Daily Examiner when it became a daily newspaper. Celebrating 160 years, it has survived the test of time and is now one of the oldest businesses in the Clarence Valley and longest continuous regional daily mastheads in Australia.

Daily Examiner editor Bill North and GM Kelly Price join with wellwishers on cutting the cake to celebrate the 160th birthday of the Daily Examiner.

June 22-23: BEING one of the oldest businesses in the Clarence Valley, The Daily Examiner has employed hundreds and hundreds of people over the decades in its various locations. A few of the crew who started work in the old site in King St in the 1950s, '60s and '70s (when the paper was printed in Grafton) dropped by for the birthday celebrations.

Former Daily Examiner production John Kenny

June 24: ALL Rochelle Thompson wanted to do was to make those around her happy and last Saturday she went on a road trip to surprise her parents with the news she'd earned her red P plates. Tragically, she never got to deliver the news, her life cut short too soon in a three-car crash at Nymboida.

June 25: A MAN believed to have been transferred from Grafton Correctional Centre to Kempsey died in the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on June 11. A caller to the Ray Hadley talkback show on 2GB claimed Geoffrey Fardell was transferred after he was threatened, and was supposed to be kept in isolation at the centre.

June 26: TRUCK drivers were forced to create a rolling roadblock along the Pacific Highway near Harwood to keep a dangerous driver off the road. The driver, aged about 20, was first spotted travelling west along Yamba Rd, Palmers Island about noon on Sunday. It's understood the driver was seen narrowly avoiding several high-speed collisions, prompting multiple calls to police from members of the public

June 27: THE explosive notion of traffic lights at a prominent Yamba intersection clawed its way back onto the Clarence Valley Council agenda in bizarre circumstances. During debate at Tuesday's meeting, Councillor Andrew Baker resurrected the proposition for traffic lights at the intersection of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

June 28: AN INMATE has been charged with murder following the death of another inmate at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre earlier this month. A 52-year-old man was found dead in his cell at the correctional facility near Kempsey on Tuesday, June 11.

June 29: WHEN Jim Dougherty looks at the black and gold colours of the family business Westlawn Finance across the crowd on the company-sponsored race day, he still feels a sense of pride in their involvement in one of Grafton's biggest event - the July carnival.