Bell Street at Kangaroo Point with the yellow line and dedicated turn line was installed between February 20 and 25.
Bell Street at Kangaroo Point with the yellow line and dedicated turn line was installed between February 20 and 25. Ruth McCosker
Council News

Yellow line fines spark outrage

by Ruth McCosker
5th Jul 2018 8:34 AM

A RESIDENT says Brisbane City Council painted a yellow line next to her parked car and then fined her twice, but the council is denying any wrongdoing.

Ethel Chan parked her car on February 16, the same way she had done since November 2017, at Kangaroo Point in a street with a "no limit" parking sign.

She told the Brisbane Times she returned to her car on March 2 to find the council had painted a yellow line on the street, and fined her $252 for illegally parking.

Google street view showing Bell Street in August 2013 before the yellow line was installed.
Google street view showing Bell Street in August 2013 before the yellow line was installed. Google Maps

The council confirmed it painted the line between February 20 and 25 but said no vehicles were moved to complete the works, The Brisbane Times reported.

Ms Chan observed white chalk markings around her car on February 21, which suggested the council workers observed her vehicle parked on the street.

See the photo and read more at the Brisbane Times.

