Dragons coach Paul McGregor has been sacked.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the St George Illawarra board told McGregor on Wednesday night his time in charge was over.

The 52-year-old becomes the fourth coach to be fired this year after Dean Pay (Bulldogs), Stephen Kearney (Warriors) and Paul Green (Cowboys).

The drums about McGregor's future have been beating for some time and the Dragons finally ran out of patience.

The Red V sit 12th on the ladder with just four wins from 13 matches.

McGregor was in the firing line after starting the season with four straight losses but St George found some form at the right time to give him some breathing space.

However, three defeats in the Dragons' last three games have spelt the end of McGregor's time at the helm.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor is being punted.

McGregor will reportedly coach one final game this week, against the Eels on Friday night, before assistant coach Dean Young officially takes the reins for the remainder of the year.

Confusing selection calls and under-performing players have crippled the Dragons in 2020. Livewire fullback Matt Dufty fell out of favour early in the year and found himself on the bench or out of the side altogether on occasion, while young gun centre Zac Lomax started the season in the No. 1 jersey before moving closer to the edge when that experiment didn't work.

Even five-eighth Corey Norman was thrust into fullback but most recently, he was dropped from the team that lost to the Roosters last week.

Ben Hunt, signed as a $6 million playmaker, copped plenty of criticism for his ordinary performances as halfback but won praise after being moved to hooker.

However, despite his impressive form as the Dragons' dummy-half, Hunt was shifted back to first receiver against the Bunnies in Round 12.

More to come ...

Originally published as Yet another NRL coach sacked