Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Debbie McCredie Adam Hourigan
'Yoga and surf resort brings the right kind of attention'

12th Jul 2018 9:40 AM

THE yoga and surf resort would be a great thing for tourism and the community if it's approved, according to Yamba Chamber of Commerce President Debbie McCredie.

The development application for the surf and yoga resort went before the Clarence Valley Council Committee and was recommended by the Environment and Planning yesterday.

McCredie said anything that brings attention to the area is great.

"Anything that brings people into the area is going to be great for tourism,” she said positively.

She said she encourages anything that encourages tourism to the area. Ms McCredie added the resort would cater for a different kind of tourist.

She said it's good to see people investing into things like this shows the support the area.

With the new highway and bridge on the way in the Lower Clarence she said it seems the area is now more accessible to people.

"I think people wanting to do things in our area are showing support for the area,” she said.

She said it can only be good provided it's done in the right structure.

"That's what the council workers are there for, that compiles to all those things,” she said.

"They are doing it in natural surroundings and doing it within the co-environment. They are looking at our environment and incorporating it for a tourist environment,” she said.

