Yoga festival coming to Yamba

AN opportunity to relax, unwind and participate in Australia's fastest-growing fitness activity while helping grow the Clarence economy will soon be coming to Yamba.

According to a Roy Morgan Research survey in October last year, that quick-growing fitness activity is yoga, and on October 14 and 15 this year Yamba will host the region's first yoga festival.

The event is coming to the coastal centre on the back of the Clarence Valley Council's sports tourism program and council's environment, planning and community coordinator, Des Schroder, said the popularity of the activity made it an easy decision for sponsorship.

"We're looking to welcome at least 300 visitors to the Yamba yoga festival in its first year, providing an economic benefit of about $235,000,” he said.

"The event's target audience fits perfectly with our target tourism audience; active people who are looking for activities and a place to unwind and relax. We will no doubt see return visitors from this event.”

According to organisers, Starlight Festivals, Yamba Yoga Fest will incorporate workshops in a range of yoga disciplines, catering for beginner, intermediate and advanced yogis. With practices delivered across the whole day by Australia's yogic community, it will be a one-of-a-kind festival.

Starlight Festivals owner, Rosie Richards, said the intention was to grow the festival in numbers and days over the next few years.

"We are really looking forward to hosting an event in Yamba,” she said.

"The relaxed and down-to-earth atmosphere is perfect for our audience.

"We've held successful festivals in Bendigo, Bangalow and in Western Australia, and we expect just as much success, if not more, in Yamba.

"In addition to yoga workshops there will be market stalls, live music, a chill out tee pee, with ample opportunity to sit back, reflect, and unwind.”

Yamba Yoga Fest is accepting expressions of interest from instructors, stallholders and performers who would like to be involved. Contact Rosie at rosie@starlightfestival.com.au