Yoga festival finds a happy place

One of the classes from the Yamba Yoga Festival at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre.

AS YAMBA Yoga Festival organiser Rosie Richards sat down for dinner after the first day of the festival, a look around the tables around her made her smile.

"More than half of the people in the places all had their wristbands on," she said.

Locals and visitors alike attended the two day festival, with people travelling from overseas and Western Australia to partake in the event which Ms Richards said was aimed at attracting all skill levels.

"It's a great opportunity for people to try out yoga for the first time, and also for them to try out different styles of yoga," she said.

"We have beginner classes right through to advanced and many classes can be adapted to each skill level."

The festival is in its second year, and brought 25 local and travelling instructors to the area, and Ms Richards said it was a special place to be over the weekend.

"We get really good feedback, the people have a wonderful time. It's a special place, and we attract a wide and positive audience.

"They're all ask whether or not we're coming back - that's the most common question."

And what's the answer to the question?

"We're in recovery mode now... but it's definitely something we could see being annual," she said.

"It's been two years now, and it's working and it's getting bigger."