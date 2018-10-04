Yogis descend on Yamba

THE Yamba Yoga Festival is created by Rosie Richards who also runs the Starlight Festival and Bendigo Yoga Festival.

These festivals enable local yoga instructors and business to connect with visitors and the wider community.

"Last year's festival was a huge success. We are so excited about celebrating with yogis from far and wide again this year in gorgeous Yamba. It's a festival about sharing the many health benefits and deep sense of well-being yoga generates with the wider North Coast community," she said.

"The Yamba Yoga Festival offers you a chance to sample a wide range of experiences with interactive workshops of different styles of yoga, soundbaths and mindfulness classes, that aren't available in our daily lives."

Erin Beaman (One Conscious Breath)

As a yoga teacher, Life Coach and holistic wellness practitioner, Erin is passionate about health and well-being. Through coaching, yoga, bodywork, mindfulness and breath she facilitates students and clients in becoming their best selves.

Over the past eight years she has studied, trained and taught a variety of different yoga styles and healing modalities and currently teaches and runs workshops on the Coffs Coast.

Japanese yoga incorporates Ki, Ryoho, Zen and Oki-do Yoga and is a dynamic style that integrates traditional hatha yoga with the meridian-based healing arts of Japan and China and the Five Element theory.

Dini Martinez

Travelling yogini and avid Ayurvedic practitioner, Dini splits her life between land and sea.

What has been driving her yoga and meditation practice over the past 15 years is the believe in the so-much-more in every one of us. Internally and externally there is a whole universe to explore which is often left untouched due to the trot of everyday life and futile worries.

In addition to her three children and never-ending global adventures. Dini has also found inspiration in ancient yoga scriptures and many great teachers.

Sean Sullivan (Sound Journeys)

Sean is an author, musician, composer, energy medicine practitioner and qualified educator, having completed formal academic studies in Arts and Education at the University of Queensland.

Sean was drawn to the sacred Inca shamanic self-healing journey - the "Medicine Wheel" - in 2012 and is recognised as a gifted healer and educator, blending the wisdom teachings of the Inca shamanic tradition with those of Traditional Chinese philosophy and the energies of indigenous Australia.

The Yamba Yoga Festival is on October 13 and 14 at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre. A one day pass is $35, and two day pass is $65. Tickets online at https://yamba.yoga festival.com.au or at the door.