'Yogis' of all types come together for festival

Yamba Yoga Festival is in full swing at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre on October 14, 2017.

Yamba Yoga Festival is in full swing at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre on October 14, 2017. Caitlan Charles

IT WAS a peaceful weekend for many yoga lovers in Yamba this weekend with people coming from all over the country, and over seas, to take part in the Yamba Yoga Festival.

Organiser Rosie Richards was ecstatic as 'yogis' filtered in and out of classes, finding what suited their style best.

Clarence Valley Council got in touch with Mrs Richards after seeing the success of a yoga festival she ran in Bendigo.

"The response has been really good, it's a really strong community the yoga community, they practice at home or they practice at their small local studio and they don't get a chance to try different styles," she said.

"We offer many different styles and it's an opportunity to interact with other yogis.

"You get that chance to enjoy your passion and maybe try something different.

"Often you try yoga and it wasn't the right yoga for you, but you can come here and try lots of yogas and find the right style for you."

Mrs Richards said the festival had attracted beginners, people who have been practising their whole life and everyone in between.

"Often you don't get that kind of exposure to (other people who do yoga), maybe there are handful at your local studio but you don't get that much exposure... its a chance for the community to gather and enjoy their passion."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Yamba Yoga Festival continues today, find out more information here.