You can bank on beauty from banksias

To help promote a flush of new growth on banksias, feed with a rich organic plant food that's suitable for feeding Australian native plants, such as Dynamic Lifter.

Banksias are a large family of beautiful Australian native plants and different species are found in every state and territory across Australia. They are known for their distinctive flowers, which come in a range of warm colours including reds, oranges, pinks and yellows.

Banksia Birthday Candles are a gorgeous dwarf variety of banksia that only grows to about 50cm high. In the cooler months it's smothered in golden yellow flowers which birds and bees adore.

Banksias prefer a well-drained soil and are dry tolerant once established. Birthday Candles have a dense habit, spreading to about 1m wide, and looks fantastic in massed plantings or grown in a container.

Many banksias produce interesting and ornamental seed heads. May Gibbs called them the "big bad” banksia men in her Snugglepot and Cuddlepie stories. Unless you're keen on keeping these banksia cones, just gently break off the flowers themselves after they're finished.

Don't cut back into the stems as this can reduce next year's flowers. If there's any dead wood, this can be pruned off.