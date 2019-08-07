Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gel blaster gun.
Gel blaster gun. Nev Madsen
News

'You can kill someone': Man in court for gel-blaster assault

Sarah Barnham
by
7th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man has been fined $1000 after he shot another man with a gel-blaster gun.

Stephen Gregory Wayne Tille pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of common assault.

Tille was charged after he shot a man with the gel-blaster gun on September 1 at West Gladstone.

A gel blaster is a toy gun made of plastic, which shoots a gel pellet.

It is not classified as a weapon under the Queensland Weapons Act.

Magistrate Phillippa Beckinsale asked Tille's lawyer Angela Taylor if a gel-blaster gun could "take an eye out".

"It potentially could," Ms Taylor said.

"Apparently there are investigations into adding them into the weapons act."

Ms Taylor said the victim had first shot Tille's partner and stepson.

Ms Taylor said Tille's partner and stepson suffered welts as a result and the victim was himself facing assault charges.

She told the court there were tensions between the two men prior to the incident.

"He acted in defence of someone," Ms Taylor said.

Ms Beckinsale said Tille "took it too far".

"...You can kill someone, whether it's manslaughter or whatever," she said.

Tille was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

assault court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Podcast to honour Cowper tragedy

    Podcast to honour Cowper tragedy

    Opinion To preserve the memory of those involved and immortalise its significance in Australian history, The Daily Examiner investigates what happened that day

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Deadly pursuit a 'miracle' say police

    premium_icon Deadly pursuit a 'miracle' say police

    Crime Dangerous driver leads officers on dangerous highway pursuit

    NAUGHTY BOYS: More P-Platers nabbed way over speed limit

    premium_icon NAUGHTY BOYS: More P-Platers nabbed way over speed limit

    Crime Police catch up with another P-Plater allegedly going way too fast