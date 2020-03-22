You can report those not obeying public health orders

You can report anyone not following Public Health Orders to police.

You can report anyone not following Public Health Orders to police.

THE public can report to NSW Police through Crime Stoppers those who are not complying with Public Health Orders amid the current coronavirus outbreak.

However, police say the public is reminded to use this service responsibly and "not to abuse it.'

"The time of emergency services is valuable and is best directed toward legitimate reports," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Public Health Act 2010 (NSW) provides NSW Police with the power to enforce public health orders, like self-isolation on return from overseas.

"It is an offence for a person to fail to comply with an order," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said following the Commonwealth Government's announcement that it was a requirement for all returning travellers entering Australia to self-isolate for 14 days, "NSW Health and the NSW Police Force are working together to ensure risks to the community are minimised."

"The community has been very responsive to public health information and the government's recent direction to self-isolate and the vast majority of people have done the right thing and complied with the Public Health Order," the spokesperson said.

Crime Stoppers has a reporting option to take information from the public about anyone not complying with Public Health Orders.

You can report online to: www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

If you are unable to report online, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Your information will be treated confidentially.

As always, for urgent or life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).

To report a crime, contact the Police Assistance Line on 131444.

For any inquiries related to COVID-19, phone the Coronavirus Health National Information Line on 1800 020 080.