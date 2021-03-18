You can take a stand, but still can’t dance if you want to

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos MARCH 17, 2021. NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet mark the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions for indoor venues, pubs and clubs during St Patricks Day celebrations at The Mercantile Hotel in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Pub owners and beer drinkers rejoice - it's time to take a stand.

Actually, just to stand and have a beer as COVID-19 enforced restrictions have eased across NSW.

In line with the announcement a few weeks ago, patrons in pubs and clubs are now allowed to stand up and enjoy a drink, and not be forced to remain in their seat.

They are also able to have one person per two square metres if there is more than 25 in the venue.

Weddings are allowed to now have 30 people on the dance floor, but for everyone else looking to dance the night away, you'll have to wait a little bit longer.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said on Wednesday that despite the state having recorded a few cases of community transmission, they wouldn't be deterred to have people standing.

"It's a celebration for the people of NSW to get to this point," he said.

"We made a commitment that you can stand up and have a beer, and that's happening."

He indicated that it might not be too long before people could get footloose and let the people dance again.

"One of the things is having consistency across the board," he said. "It doesn't make much sense that you can dance at a wedding but not at a pub.

"We're working with the health team to get to a position and simplify the orders."

While not putting a date on the change, he said they were due to meet next week to further discuss lifting restrictions.

Other restrictions lifted included the ability to have up to 30 people sing at a venue, although patrons were still not allowed to sing back.

There are still caps on the numbers of people allowed at weddings and funerals, however Mr Barilaro said they were working towards easing those as well.

Mr Barilaro paid tributes to the pubs and clubs who had adhered and enforced the rules along the way, acknowledging the pain they had gone through during the COVID era.

"We want people to have fun," he said.