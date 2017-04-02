You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

SITTING on the balcony of apartment 18 in Craigmore on the Beach, you have uninterrupted views of the Yamba coastline.

It's a view you will never forget.

Joint principal and licence at Ray White Yamba, Daniel Kelly said if you want to holiday in Yamba, Craigmore is the place to be.

"The building its self has a fairly long history in the area, I think it dates back to the mid 1920s and back in those days it was more so well known as a guest house," Mr Kelly said.

"It was essentially the place to be for holiday makers.

"The building it's self was completely redeveloped in 1969 and it has obviously had a bit of work done to it."

Craigmore is situated on the headland between Main Beach and Covent Beach and has been used as a holiday spot for nearly a century.

"There are families who have holidayed at Cragimore for generations," Mr Kelly said.

"It's a testament to how popular the building is, the people who stay in Craigmore every year are the same families year in year out."

A top floor apartment in Yamba with uninterrupted views is a very hot commodity in Yamba.

"They don't come up very often, there are a select number of ocean front properties, there would be a dozen or so, so from that point of view, it's a very special and unique apartment," Mr Kelly said.

"The presentation of the apartment is key, the owners are very particular with how they present the property.

"It's freshly painted and they've gone above and beyond with furnishings ... down to the linen and cutlery and there is a big thick slab of stone in the kitchen and lots of little decorative pieces."

For the full details on Cragimore on the Beach, apartment 18 head to Ray White Yamba's website.