Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'You do f--- all': Shocking reason for triple-0 prank calls

2nd Oct 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has allegedly told police he made 16 prank calls to triple-0 because the operators do "f--- all".

Police allege that on Sunday a 36-year-old Lismore man called the emergency phone number 16 times and abused the operators.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police tracked the man down to Woodlark Street.

"When approached by police the 36-year-old flicked a cigarette at police," he said.

"When asked to pick it up he replied, 'f--- off you do it'.

"When asked why he was calling triple-zero, he replied, 'because you do f--- all and when I call you have to do  something you lazy f---s'."

Snr Const Henderson said police also noticed a strong cannabis smell and conducted a search.

They allegedly found 10g of cannabis.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to harass, possession of a prohibited drug and littering.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court next week.

northern rivers crime prank call triple zero
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Six decades of marriage for the Wiseman's

    premium_icon Six decades of marriage for the Wiseman's

    News IN 1958 Rex Wiseman and Mary Wiseman formally Geary said their vows at St. Mary's church Grafton

    • 2nd Oct 2018 4:15 PM
    Police release details in hunt for flasher

    Police release details in hunt for flasher

    Crime Act allegedly occurred last month on beach

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    Pets & Animals How the aging racehorse I saved from slaughter changed my life.

    Workshop plans for a new-look Grafton

    premium_icon Workshop plans for a new-look Grafton

    News Business community looks to the future

    Local Partners