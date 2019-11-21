NEW LEADER: New president Carol Pachos addresses the chamber while flanked by Riley Law and Glen Thompson.

NEW LEADER: New president Carol Pachos addresses the chamber while flanked by Riley Law and Glen Thompson.

THE new president of the Grafton Chamber has called on businesses to get behind their Christmas decoration competition.

In an address to local businesses, president Carol Pachos encouraged local businesses to get behind the campaign which could net them a $500 advertising packaged with Loving Life FM and a 12 month advertising package on the Chamber’s website.

All businesses had to do was decorate their shopfronts with Christmas decorations as creatively as possible to brighten up Grafton CBD.

Ms Pachos said it was important for the local business community to get involved to create an environment that encouraged people to spend money in the local community.

That included businesses that may not have traditionally benefited from increased Christmas trading.

“I would love to see our business community just go for it this year with decorations, if you want the local dollar spent here start now,”

“Lets get together and support it so every business down here is decorated to the hilt to create an environment for a local Christmas spend.

“That is the local business community helping the local business community.”

As the community recovers from and deals with the ongoing bushfire crisis, Ms Pachos said there was no more important time for the community to pull together and support each other.

“This is the year more than any other for the business community to join together and make this amazing over the next couple of weeks,” she said.

“You don’t know which businesses have lost a home, and you don’t know which businesses have extended family staying with them because they have lost a home.”

Entry deadline was Sunday November, 24 and judging would commence between November 27-30.

Entries could be found online at www.graftonchamberofcommerce.org.au/christmas