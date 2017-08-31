You know you're from the Clarence Valley when...

The Clarence River is the setting for the towns of Iluka (left) and Yamba (right

THERE'S no doubt about it: growing up in the Clarence Valley is a unique experience.

It's not just the beautiful landscapes and towns that make the experience, but the people who call the Valley home that also contribute to the attitude that make it more than an area of a map.

If you can relate to any of these, you're probably from the Clarence Valley:

People assume you're related to anyone with the same surname

I know it's a relatively small area, and some people have large and extensive families with deep roots in the Clarence Valley, but just because someone has the same surname as someone else you know doesn't mean they're automatically related to each other.

You see kangaroos hopping down the street

Drivers should be wary when they see a kangaroo near the road. Most times there are more around.

Seeing the native animals bounding around in bushland is a pretty common sight, but when you see them on the streets in town, that's when you know you're in the Clarence Valley.

You think it takes 20 years to become a local

The privilege of calling yourself a local isn't something that happens overnight. In fact, to some people, it's a privilege that might not be earned unless you're actually born here.

Your laundry has been ruined by cane ash

Cane fire in Woodburn at 2.30am on Sunday morning. Samantha Elley

Watching a blazing cane fire is certainly a spectacle to behold, but the black ash that blankets large areas after each one is more than a nuisance.

You've been stuck waiting in traffic for a bridge/ferry

The Bluff Point Ferry at Lawrence - soon to be upgraded to a 24 car ferry.Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

There's more than one place to get stuck in traffic in the Valley, whether it's in Grafton or South Grafton waiting to get over the bendy bridge, or at Harwood when the bridge is open to let through a boat, or even at the ferry at Lawrence or Ulmarra.

What do you think is unique about growing up and living in the Clarence Valley?