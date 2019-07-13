You might be surprised by what inspires this artist

BLUE Mountains-based artist Catherine O'Donnell is a case in point that it's never too late to pick up and pursue a career you feel passionate about.

The successful artist raised four children before heading off to TAFE in 2000 "to do something for herself” fuelled by a love of drawing she had carried with her since she was a child.

Technical study and her passion for the medium unleashed a momentum that took her to university to obtain a Bachelor in Fine Arts and complete a Masters in Drawing.

"I've loved to draw all my life but didn't have any real expectations (about a professional career). I just wanted to learn to draw and things just rolled on from there,” she said.

"I'm now very fortunate to have a job that I love.”

A quick glance at the artist's CV and it's obvious that if there was any time lost in developing an arts practice over her lifetime, Ms O'Donnell has more than made up for it with extensive entries citing numerous awards, exhibitions and residencies.

"I've been lucky to be able to travel the world. I had residencies in Rome, Paris and Venice, and now Grafton,” she said.

While that roll call of cities does sound like it ends on a humorous note, Ms O'Donnell was very keen to come to the Jacaranda City for residency.

"I've always loved the Grafton gallery, particularly because of its drawing award (JADA). I've entered it over the years and been very fortunate to have one of my drawings in the collection,” she said.

The timing was also conducive to applying as the busy artist also teaches at the National Art School in Darlinghurst.

"This is holiday time for me so when I saw the dates I thought 'perfect',” she said.

Besides drawing, Ms O'Donnell's other love is architecture, something she has been interested in for a long time.

RESIDENCE: Catherine O'Donnell's life-size drawing, Threshold 2014.

"Housing in particular, low-income mid-century housing, is where my interests mainly lie,” she said.

"I grew up in that environment myself so there's that connection, but also artistically. It's the abstract quality of the homes that also really appeal to me.”

She said she tried to encapsulate both of those elements in her work, the humanity and geometry of those homes.

"I like to think my work has a lot of layers to it. While I draw houses, I try to punctuate that with humanity because it's about the people living inside as much as the building,” she said.

Ms O'Donnell said she particularly liked fibro buildings of that era and the overall compositions of those houses.

"With the mid-century it's often all about the beautifully designed home but I tend to look at the other side,” she said.

A few gems around Grafton have already caught her eye, with one of these evolving on the wall of the gallery's studio, her base for the remaining two weeks of her residency.

"What has struck me about Grafton are the colours of your houses. I work a lot in black and white and I don't know whether it's the sunshine here but the colours in a lot of your fibro houses are beautiful,” she said.

"The architecture is very varied here. There's a lot to look at but what's jumping out at me are the colours. I'm used to taking the colour of my drawings but I might be putting some in while I'm here.”

The public is welcome to pop in and see Catherine O'Donnell at work at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

She will also be conducting a workshop Learn How to Draw Still Life next Saturday from 11am-3pm ($65), and presenting a free artist's talk on Big Drawing on Thursday, July 25, from 6-8pm.

Bookings for these events are through eventbrite.com.au. For more information phone the Grafton Regional Gallery on 6642 3177.