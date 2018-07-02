Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Officially Australia’s hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish.
Officially Australia’s hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish.
Offbeat

You must sign waiver before eating hottest burger in Oz

2nd Jul 2018 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM

BURGER Urge has released a burger which is so hot that those who attempt it will be required to sign a waiver before they bite.

Officially Australia's hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish is a double angus beef burger with lashings of ghost chilli sauce, so hot that customers will be provided goggles and gloves when served their meal.

Burger Urge managing director Sean Carthew said the company's most dangerous creation to date would test the limits of even the most seasoned burn-chasers.

"It's legitimately the hottest burger in Australia. Those ghost chillies are no joke," he said.

"The Double Decker Death Wish is unlike anything people are selling. It's definitely not for everybody."

It is available at all 26 Burger Urge stores, including the Toowoomba store from today until Friday.

Burger Urge is at The Intersection on the corner of Ruthven and Alderley Sts.
 

burger burger urge chilli editors picks hot toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Do you know an amazing woman?

    Do you know an amazing woman?

    News Nominate the woman in your life so that she can be recognised for her efforts

    Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

    premium_icon Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

    News Two boys were critically injured in the single-vehicle collision

    Two teenagers critically injured in single vehicle crash

    Two teenagers critically injured in single vehicle crash

    News The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the collision

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    News State-wide amesty begins today

    Local Partners