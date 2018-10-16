'You remind me of me': Meghan meets Aussie doppelganger

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, meet the people during their walk along the Sydney Opera House forecourt. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, meet the people during their walk along the Sydney Opera House forecourt. Picture: Nathan Edwards

THIS is the adorable moment Prince Harry called his wife over to get a photo with her mini me.

Sethunya Gibbons, 9, was waiting with her family in the crowd at the Sydney Opera House wearing a T-shirt with the words "girls can do anything" when she caught the attention of the Duke of Sussex before he called Meghan over to meet her.

The Duchess then told the girl she reminded her of herself she was younger, before Prince Harry took a photo of the group on the girl's phone.

Someone in the crowd first told Meghan they thought the girl looked like her, to which she replied: "I was literally about to same the same thing."

"You remind me so much of myself when I was younger. And I love your shirt," she said to her young fan.

The girl posed with her grandma and later told 2dayfm of the exciting moment.

"When Harry came over to me, he came over first, he said 'girls can do anything' because that's what it says on my shirt," she said.

"Then he asked me if I wanted to meet his wife so I said 'yes' and then he asked me if I wanted him to take a photo of me and Meghan."

Sethunya was with her grandmother Sharon Gibbons and cousin Rebecca Szekeres.

Her mum Rachelle Gibbons said: "Sethunya is very excited to be Meghan's mini me."

The girl bears resemblance to Meghan Markle when she was younger.Source:Supplied

HARRY'S AUSSIE QUIPS

IN true Aussie style Prince Harry's first official word on tour has been "G'day" before the Duke of Sussex commented on how great it was there was beer and tea at an afternoon reception at Admiralty House.

"We're both absolutely delighted to be here and really impressed to see you serving beer and tea at an afternoon reception in true Aussie style," he said in his first official address of their Royal Australian tour.

"Genuinely thank you for the incredibly warm welcome and the chance to meet so many Aussies from all walks of life and we also genuinely couldn't think a better place to announce the upcoming baby."

Prince Harry did not give any hints away as to what the sex of the baby was, pausing before saying "be it a boy or a girl".

In true Prince Harry style, he kept his official address to Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and guests lighthearted, cracking a few jokes.

"G'day your excellency, ladies and gentlemen, it is obviously great to be back in Australia," he said.

"Especially even more so this is my wife's first visit here, so I'm very excited her to show her this incredible country of yours. Perhaps not Kangaroo Flats military training area in Darwin though - probably the last time I go there.

"You will also notice we had a roof on our boat earlier after last year's downpour and luckily Sydney's sun is shining today. So thank you for organising the weather."

The Duke recapped the day's activities, after spending the morning meeting koalas at Taronga Zoo.

"With some sleeping koalas or drop bears as some of the world know them," he joked.

Prince Harry said he was grateful to the Australian government for hosting the Invictus Games which the country had embraced with great enthusiasm.

"A demonstration of the power of the human spirit, the power of the human spirit, the power of sport to change lives and the pour of feeling part of all of this from the stands. There really is something for everyone."

Meghan changed outfits for the final official event of the couple's whirlwind day, reporting wearing a wearing a green Brandon Maxwell pleated button-up shirt dress.

If she wasn't already clucky enough, Meghan met singer Missy Higgins and her daughter Luna at the reception.