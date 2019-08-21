You will never guess where a home sold for more than $2m

MACA MADNESS: This home sold for more than $2m and boasts 5000 macadamia trees.

CERTAIN towns and suburbs across the Northern Rivers attract the big bucks and the big houses - Byron (of course), Lennox, Coopers Shoot and Newrybar to name a few.

However, last week, one home sold in an unexpected suburb for more than $2 million.

That suburb was Rous, and the home was 50 Weis Lane, selling for $2,125,000, by Century 21 in Alstonville.

Situated on more than 21 hectares in an elevated position, 50 Weis Lane has a northerly aspect with three "good sized" bedrooms, a modern kitchen and large bathroom.

The home is described as "the perfect place to entertain and take in expansive views of the mountains and surrounding countryside".

While the house is worthy of a mention in its own right, what you are paying for is 5000 macadamia trees and the potential to run your own farm.

The property also features a lockable 19m x 9m machinery shed, four rain water tanks, a dam and Youngmans Creek flowing through the property.

Other properties in this week's top ten are:

$1,800,000: 25 Suvla Street, East Ballina - Professionals, Ballina

$1,335,000: 2/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay - Parkinson, Byron Bay

$1,100,000: 1/27 Sunrise Crescent, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

$1,050,000: 3/274 River Street, Ballina - LJ Hooker Ballina

$995,700: 1/274 River Street, Ballina - LJ Hooker Ballina

$995,700: 2/274 River Street, Ballina - LJ Hooker Ballina

$885,000: 12 Bangalay Court, Bangalow - Ray White, Byron Bay

$790,000: 585 Skyline Road, Goonellabah - Elders, Alstonville

$785,000: 1/19 Lakefield Avenue, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.